A look at state’s top boys, girls HS basketball players

Jabari Smith of Sandy Creek and Raven Johnson of Westlake have been named the AJC’s all-classification boys and girls players of the year for the 2020-21 season.
Smith, who has signed with Auburn, led Sandy Creek to its first state final this season while averaging 24 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and three blocked shots.
Johnson, the state player of the year for the second straight season, led Westlake to its fourth-straight state title this season and concluded her four-year high school run with a record of 110-4. Johnson has signed with South Carolina.
