This is the 2020-21 high school basketball All-State boys team.
» All-classification player of the year: Jabari Smith II, Sandy Creek
Class 7A
Player of the year: Bruce Thornton, Milton
Coach of the year: Allen Whitehart, Milton
First team
G Kanaan Carlyle, Milton, 6-0, So.
W R.J. Godfrey, North Gwinnett, 6-7, Jr.
C Malique Ewin, Berkmar, 6-9, Jr.
G Camron McDowell, McEachern, 6-5, Sr.
G Bruce Thornton, Milton, 6-2, Jr.
Second team
F Devin McGlockton, South Forsyth, 6-7, Sr.
F Chance Moore, McEachern, 6-5, Sr.
F Ian Schieffelin, Grayson, 6-8, Sr.
G Danny Stubbs, Pebblebrook, 6-0, Sr.
F Elijah Tucker, Cherokee, 6-8, Sr.
Honorable mention: Griffin Cherry, North Paulding; Jamall Clyce, Pebblebrook; Ethan Davis, Collins Hill; Jason Edwards, Parkview; Sammy Moss, East Coweta; L.T. Overton, Milton; Taihland Owens, Cherokee; Jameel Rideout, Berkmar; Sutton Smith, Denmark; Jatorrian Warren, Tift County
Class 6A
Player of the year: Scoot Henderson, Kell
Coach of the year: Larry Thompson, Wheeler
First team
G Scoot Henderson, Kell, 6-2, Jr.
F Ja’Heim Hudson, Wheeler, 6-7, Sr.
G Andrew McConnell, Lanier, 6-0, Sr.
G A.J. White, Chattahoochee, 5-10, Sr.
G James White, Heritage-Conyers, 6-5, Sr.
Second team
G Devon Barnes, Shiloh, 6-0, Sr.
G M.J. Taylor, Lee County, 5-8, Sr.
F Omarion Smith, Douglas County, 6-5, Sr.
G Logan Turner, Centennial, 6-5, Sr.
W Kaleb Washington, Wheeler, 6-7, Sr.
Honorable mention: Isaiah Collier, Wheeler; Kyle Duncan, Centennial; Wyatt Fricks, Winder-Barrow; Jaylen Harris, Kell; Gaddis Heath, Westlake; Will Kolker, Pope; Jaeden Marshall, Richmond Hill; R.J. Noord, Heritage-Conyers; Jaylon Taylor, Buford; Dylan Wolle, Sequoyah
Class 5A
Player of the year: Peyton Daniels, Tri-Cities
Coach of the year: Elliott Montgomery, Eagle’s Landing
First team
G A.J. Barnes, Eagle’s Landing, 6-5, Jr.
G Peyton Daniels, Tri-Cities, 6-0, Sr.
F T.J. Grant, Veterans, 6-6, Jr.
G/F Will Richard, Woodward Academy, 6-6, Sr.
G David Thomas, Eagle’s Landing, 6-0, So.
Second team
G Jax Bouknight, Blessed Trinity, 6-1, Sr.
F Micah Evans, Dutchtown, 6-2, Sr.
G/F K.J. Doucet, Chapel Hill, 6-6, Sr.
G Brookes Kahlert, St. Pius, 5-11, Sr.
G Raheem Swain, Lithonia, 6-2, Sr.
Honorable mention: Jaquez Akins, Forest Park; Micah Bell, Chapel Hill; Coen Carr, Dutchtown; Kalib Clinton, Jackson County; Simeon Cottle, Tri-Cities; Marcus Dumas, Harris County; Rio Foster, Clarke Central; DeAngelo Hines, Veterans; C.J. Pipkin, Cass; Logan Stephens, Woodward Academy
Class 4A
Player of the year: Kowacie Reeves Jr., Westside-Macon
Coach of the year: Anthony Webb, Baldwin
First team
C Isaac Abide, Westover, 6-9, Sr.
G/F Kaleb Banks, Fayette County, 6-7, Jr.
G Kashik Brown, Cedar Shoals, 5-7, Jr.
G William Freeman, Baldwin, 6-4, Sr.
G Kowacie Reeves Jr., Westside-Macon, 6-7, Sr.
Second team
G Zyair Greene, Miller Grove. 6-2, Sr.
G/F Domonik Henderson, Monroe, 6-3, Jr.
G Kory Mincy, Luella, 6-1, So.
W Aaron Pitts, Hardaway, 6-2, Sr.
G Edwin Walker, Stephenson, 6-1, Sr.
Honorable mention: Terry Brown, Fayette County; JaQuez Holt, Spencer; DeMondre Floyd, West Laurens; Jerrell Floyd, Jenkins; Derrius Martin, North Clayton; Amon McDowell, McDonough; Jace Saxton, North Oconee; Jermyus Simmons, Baldwin; DeAndre Smart, New Hampstead; Alaris Wall, New Hampstead
Class 3A
Player of the year: Jabari Smith II, Sandy Creek, 6-10, Sr.
Coach of the year: Lawrence Kelly, Cross Creek
First team
G Emondre Bowles, Johnson-Savannah, 6-3, Sr.
G Shamar Norman, Windsor Forest, 5-10, Sr.
G Myles Rice, Sandy Creek, 6-2, Sr.
F Jabari Smith II, Sandy Creek, 6-10, Sr.
F Corey Trotter, Cross Creek, 6-6, Sr.
Second team
G/F D’Ante Bass, Windsor Forest, 6-7, Jr.
F Aidan Hadaway, LaFayette, 6-7, Jr.
G Javen Flowers-Smith, Salem, 6-1, Sr.
G Richard Visitacion, Cross Creek, 5-10, Sr.
G Shone Webb, Hart County, 6-3, Sr.
Honorable mention: Jaylen Blount, Hephzibah; Derrick Brown, Monroe Area; Joakeim Celestin, Dawson County; J.C. Curry, Hart County; Orry Darnell, Sonoraville; Josh Fulton, Greater Atlanta Christian; Haden Newport, Murray County; Devin Pope, Cross Creek; Darris Smith, Appling County; Milique Smith, Upson-Lee
Class 2A
Player of the year: Matthew Cleveland, Pace Academy
Coach of the year: Sharman White, Pace Academy
First team
F Matthew Cleveland, Pace Academy, 6-6, Sr.
G Clifford Davis, Thomasville, 5-11, Sr.
F/W Mason Lockhart, Columbia, 6-6, Jr.
C Ryan Mutombo, Lovett, 6-11, Sr.
F Josh Reed, Pace Academy, 6-7, Jr.
Second team
G Demetrius Coleman, Callaway, 6-1, Sr.
G/F Conner McKay, Rabun County, 6-3, Jr.
F Cole Middleton, Pace Academy, 6-6, Sr.
G Kawasaki Ricks, Columbia, 6-1, Sr.
F Fredrick Seabrough, Swainsboro, 6-4, Sr.
⋅ Honorable mention: Jairus Brown, Washington County; Ty Dalley, Vidalia; Madison Durr, Pace Academy; Dane Fisher, Model; Jaylon Johnson, Chattooga; Julius Lymon, Columbia; Pierce Martin, Banks County; Travion Solomon, Northeast-Macon; Ronnie Striggles, Butler; Aumari Tillman, Westside-Augusta
Class A Private
Player of the year: Jusaun Holt, St. Francis
Coach of the year: Matt Hixenbaugh, Mount Pisgah Christian
First team
W Jusaun Holt, St. Francis, 6-6, Sr.
G JoJo Peterson, Mount Pisgah Christian, 6-4, Sr.
G Anthony Arrington Jr., Galloway, 6-2, Jr.
G Travis Harper II, Pacelli, 6-6, Sr.
G Jordan Jones, First Presbyterian Day, 6-0, Sr.
Second team
G Jax Abernathy, Christian Heritage, 6-3, Fr.
G Chase Cormier, Greenforest, 6-2, Jr.
G Sami Pissis, Trinity Christian, 6-3, Sr.
G Garrison Powell, Holy Innocents’, 6-4, Sr.
G Chance Thacker, Providence Christian, 6-4, Jr.
⋅ Honorable mention: Parker All, Savannah Christian; Isaac Brito, Trinity Christian; Tony Carpio, Providence Christian; Jalen Forrest, Greenforest; Nate Gordon, Mount Pisgah Christian; Noah Hicks, George Walton Academy; Seth Hubbard, St. Francis; Jaylen Jackson, Greenforest; Julius “Jay” King Jr., First Presbyterian Day; Chase Tucker, Mount Pisgah Christian
Class A Public
Player of the year: Jake McTaggart, Towns County
Coach of the year: Rob Benson, Towns County
First team
F Garland Benyard, Irwin County, 6-2, Sr.
F Jake McTaggart, Towns County, 6-7, Jr.
G Kolby Moss, Towns County, 6-1, Sr.
G JaKobe Strozier, Drew Charter, 6-4, Jr.
G Ja’Quez Thornton, Drew Charter, 6-0, Jr.
Second team
G E.J. Brown, Lanier County, 6-4, Jr.
G Tyquan Davis, Dublin, 5-11, Sr.
C/F Tylik Grantling, Crawford County, 6-5, Jr.
F Kentravious Grier, Terrell County, 6-4, Sr.
G Jamal Taylor, Hancock Central, 6-0, Sr.
⋅ Honorable mention: Elijah Coleman, Portal; Derrick Harris Jr., Mitchell County; Dexter Holloman, Chattahoochee County; K.J. Reid, Social Circle; Ladis Ross, Pelham; Quintovias Shaffield, Greenville; Frankquon Sherman, Lincoln County; Authur Johnson, Bowdon; Lorenzo Johnson Jr., Warren County; Leroy Wilson, Hancock Central
