2020-21 High school basketball All-State boys team

Ryan Mutombo (21), a senior at Lovett, is 6-foot-11 and rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 16 center in the country. (Courtesy The Lovett School)
Credit: The Lovett School

High School Sports Blog | 1 hour ago
By GHSFD

This is the 2020-21 high school basketball All-State boys team. | All-State girls

» All-classification player of the year: Jabari Smith II, Sandy Creek

Class 7A

Player of the year: Bruce Thornton, Milton

Coach of the year: Allen Whitehart, Milton

Milton's Bruce Thornton (2) brings the ball upcourt during the Class 7A championship game Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Macon. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

First team

G Kanaan Carlyle, Milton, 6-0, So.

W R.J. Godfrey, North Gwinnett, 6-7, Jr.

C Malique Ewin, Berkmar, 6-9, Jr.

G Camron McDowell, McEachern, 6-5, Sr.

G Bruce Thornton, Milton, 6-2, Jr.

Second team

F Devin McGlockton, South Forsyth, 6-7, Sr.

F Chance Moore, McEachern, 6-5, Sr.

F Ian Schieffelin, Grayson, 6-8, Sr.

G Danny Stubbs, Pebblebrook, 6-0, Sr.

F Elijah Tucker, Cherokee, 6-8, Sr.

Honorable mention: Griffin Cherry, North Paulding; Jamall Clyce, Pebblebrook; Ethan Davis, Collins Hill; Jason Edwards, Parkview; Sammy Moss, East Coweta; L.T. Overton, Milton; Taihland Owens, Cherokee; Jameel Rideout, Berkmar; Sutton Smith, Denmark; Jatorrian Warren, Tift County

Class 6A

Player of the year: Scoot Henderson, Kell

Coach of the year: Larry Thompson, Wheeler

First team

G Scoot Henderson, Kell, 6-2, Jr.

F Ja’Heim Hudson, Wheeler, 6-7, Sr.

G Andrew McConnell, Lanier, 6-0, Sr.

G A.J. White, Chattahoochee, 5-10, Sr.

G James White, Heritage-Conyers, 6-5, Sr.

Second team

G Devon Barnes, Shiloh, 6-0, Sr.

G M.J. Taylor, Lee County, 5-8, Sr.

F Omarion Smith, Douglas County, 6-5, Sr.

G Logan Turner, Centennial, 6-5, Sr.

W Kaleb Washington, Wheeler, 6-7, Sr.

Honorable mention: Isaiah Collier, Wheeler; Kyle Duncan, Centennial; Wyatt Fricks, Winder-Barrow; Jaylen Harris, Kell; Gaddis Heath, Westlake; Will Kolker, Pope; Jaeden Marshall, Richmond Hill; R.J. Noord, Heritage-Conyers; Jaylon Taylor, Buford; Dylan Wolle, Sequoyah

Class 5A

Player of the year: Peyton Daniels, Tri-Cities

Coach of the year: Elliott Montgomery, Eagle’s Landing

Woodward Academy's Will Richards (4) shoots a layup against Cross Creek in the second half of the Class 4A boys title basketball game Friday March 6, 2020, at the Macon Centreplex in Macon. (Tami Chappell/For the AJC)
Credit: Tami Chappell

First team

G A.J. Barnes, Eagle’s Landing, 6-5, Jr.

G Peyton Daniels, Tri-Cities, 6-0, Sr.

F T.J. Grant, Veterans, 6-6, Jr.

G/F Will Richard, Woodward Academy, 6-6, Sr.

G David Thomas, Eagle’s Landing, 6-0, So.

Second team

G Jax Bouknight, Blessed Trinity, 6-1, Sr.

F Micah Evans, Dutchtown, 6-2, Sr.

G/F K.J. Doucet, Chapel Hill, 6-6, Sr.

G Brookes Kahlert, St. Pius, 5-11, Sr.

G Raheem Swain, Lithonia, 6-2, Sr.

Honorable mention: Jaquez Akins, Forest Park; Micah Bell, Chapel Hill; Coen Carr, Dutchtown; Kalib Clinton, Jackson County; Simeon Cottle, Tri-Cities; Marcus Dumas, Harris County; Rio Foster, Clarke Central; DeAngelo Hines, Veterans; C.J. Pipkin, Cass; Logan Stephens, Woodward Academy

Class 4A

Player of the year: Kowacie Reeves Jr., Westside-Macon

Coach of the year: Anthony Webb, Baldwin

First team

C Isaac Abide, Westover, 6-9, Sr.

G/F Kaleb Banks, Fayette County, 6-7, Jr.

G Kashik Brown, Cedar Shoals, 5-7, Jr.

G William Freeman, Baldwin, 6-4, Sr.

G Kowacie Reeves Jr., Westside-Macon, 6-7, Sr.

Second team

G Zyair Greene, Miller Grove. 6-2, Sr.

G/F Domonik Henderson, Monroe, 6-3, Jr.

G Kory Mincy, Luella, 6-1, So.

W Aaron Pitts, Hardaway, 6-2, Sr.

G Edwin Walker, Stephenson, 6-1, Sr.

Honorable mention: Terry Brown, Fayette County; JaQuez Holt, Spencer; DeMondre Floyd, West Laurens; Jerrell Floyd, Jenkins; Derrius Martin, North Clayton; Amon McDowell, McDonough; Jace Saxton, North Oconee; Jermyus Simmons, Baldwin; DeAndre Smart, New Hampstead; Alaris Wall, New Hampstead

Class 3A

Player of the year: Jabari Smith II, Sandy Creek, 6-10, Sr.

Coach of the year: Lawrence Kelly, Cross Creek

Sandy Creek's Myles Rice (2) attempts to protect the ball from Cross Creek's Corey Trotter (right) during the Class 3A boys championship game Friday, March 12, 2021, at the Macon Centreplex in Macon. Cross Creek won, 57-49. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

First team

G Emondre Bowles, Johnson-Savannah, 6-3, Sr.

G Shamar Norman, Windsor Forest, 5-10, Sr.

G Myles Rice, Sandy Creek, 6-2, Sr.

F Jabari Smith II, Sandy Creek, 6-10, Sr.

F Corey Trotter, Cross Creek, 6-6, Sr.

Second team

G/F D’Ante Bass, Windsor Forest, 6-7, Jr.

F Aidan Hadaway, LaFayette, 6-7, Jr.

G Javen Flowers-Smith, Salem, 6-1, Sr.

G Richard Visitacion, Cross Creek, 5-10, Sr.

G Shone Webb, Hart County, 6-3, Sr.

Honorable mention: Jaylen Blount, Hephzibah; Derrick Brown, Monroe Area; Joakeim Celestin, Dawson County; J.C. Curry, Hart County; Orry Darnell, Sonoraville; Josh Fulton, Greater Atlanta Christian; Haden Newport, Murray County; Devin Pope, Cross Creek; Darris Smith, Appling County; Milique Smith, Upson-Lee

Class 2A

Player of the year: Matthew Cleveland, Pace Academy

Coach of the year: Sharman White, Pace Academy

First team

F Matthew Cleveland, Pace Academy, 6-6, Sr.

G Clifford Davis, Thomasville, 5-11, Sr.

F/W Mason Lockhart, Columbia, 6-6, Jr.

C Ryan Mutombo, Lovett, 6-11, Sr.

F Josh Reed, Pace Academy, 6-7, Jr.

Second team

G Demetrius Coleman, Callaway, 6-1, Sr.

G/F Conner McKay, Rabun County, 6-3, Jr.

F Cole Middleton, Pace Academy, 6-6, Sr.

G Kawasaki Ricks, Columbia, 6-1, Sr.

F Fredrick Seabrough, Swainsboro, 6-4, Sr.

Honorable mention: Jairus Brown, Washington County; Ty Dalley, Vidalia; Madison Durr, Pace Academy; Dane Fisher, Model; Jaylon Johnson, Chattooga; Julius Lymon, Columbia; Pierce Martin, Banks County; Travion Solomon, Northeast-Macon; Ronnie Striggles, Butler; Aumari Tillman, Westside-Augusta

Class A Private

Player of the year: Jusaun Holt, St. Francis

Coach of the year: Matt Hixenbaugh, Mount Pisgah Christian

St. Francis' Jusaun Holt (4) goes up for a shot over Greenforest's Lamar Oden (10) Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Macon. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

First team

W Jusaun Holt, St. Francis, 6-6, Sr.

G JoJo Peterson, Mount Pisgah Christian, 6-4, Sr.

G Anthony Arrington Jr., Galloway, 6-2, Jr.

G Travis Harper II, Pacelli, 6-6, Sr.

G Jordan Jones, First Presbyterian Day, 6-0, Sr.

Second team

G Jax Abernathy, Christian Heritage, 6-3, Fr.

G Chase Cormier, Greenforest, 6-2, Jr.

G Sami Pissis, Trinity Christian, 6-3, Sr.

G Garrison Powell, Holy Innocents’, 6-4, Sr.

G Chance Thacker, Providence Christian, 6-4, Jr.

Honorable mention: Parker All, Savannah Christian; Isaac Brito, Trinity Christian; Tony Carpio, Providence Christian; Jalen Forrest, Greenforest; Nate Gordon, Mount Pisgah Christian; Noah Hicks, George Walton Academy; Seth Hubbard, St. Francis; Jaylen Jackson, Greenforest; Julius “Jay” King Jr., First Presbyterian Day; Chase Tucker, Mount Pisgah Christian

Class A Public

Player of the year: Jake McTaggart, Towns County

Coach of the year: Rob Benson, Towns County

First team

F Garland Benyard, Irwin County, 6-2, Sr.

F Jake McTaggart, Towns County, 6-7, Jr.

G Kolby Moss, Towns County, 6-1, Sr.

G JaKobe Strozier, Drew Charter, 6-4, Jr.

G Ja’Quez Thornton, Drew Charter, 6-0, Jr.

Second team

G E.J. Brown, Lanier County, 6-4, Jr.

G Tyquan Davis, Dublin, 5-11, Sr.

C/F Tylik Grantling, Crawford County, 6-5, Jr.

F Kentravious Grier, Terrell County, 6-4, Sr.

G Jamal Taylor, Hancock Central, 6-0, Sr.

Honorable mention: Elijah Coleman, Portal; Derrick Harris Jr., Mitchell County; Dexter Holloman, Chattahoochee County; K.J. Reid, Social Circle; Ladis Ross, Pelham; Quintovias Shaffield, Greenville; Frankquon Sherman, Lincoln County; Authur Johnson, Bowdon; Lorenzo Johnson Jr., Warren County; Leroy Wilson, Hancock Central

