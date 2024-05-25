Caesars Sportsbook promo code AJC1000: Claim $1K back in bonus bets on NBA, MLB matchups

Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals and Major League Baseball action are among the highlights of a busy Memorial Day Weekend Saturday, and Caesars Sportsbook promo code AJC1000 will drive up to $1,000 back in bonus bets on first wagers for new players.

Along with dozens of odds boosts across key games, as detailed below, new players can hit the ground running this weekend.

Below, we will touch on some key app features, bonuses, and other need to know information, including terms, conditions and some responsible gaming tips.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AJC1000 offer details

Let’s explain how the new user offer works by taking a look at Saturday night’s Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Pacers and Celtics.

Quite frankly, it’s getting late early for the Pacers in this series, and if they want to stay in it, they will need a win tonight. That said, the Celtics come in as a 7.5-point and -285 moneyline favorite at Caesars Sportsbook.

If you happen to believe Boston is going to further tighten its grip on the series, you may decide to back them to not just win but to also cover. In this case, let’s say you wager $100 on the Celtics.

If the Pacers punch back and either win the game outright or at least cover the spread, you would typically lose the wager and receive nothing back. With Caesars Sportsbook promo code AJC1000, however, the sting on the loss is eased a bit as you will get back bonus bets. These funds can then be played on future contests.

Terms, conditions and responsible gaming

There are some things new users should know before signing up with this offer.

The bonus bets will be paid back as a single bet, which means the funds are not split up into multiple wagers, as is the case at some other sportsbooks. Meanwhile, players must use the bonus bet within 14 days of receipt.

First wagers must be placed and settled within the first 30 days following registration. This means a user wouldn’t be able to use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code and place a first bet on an NFL Week 1 game, as it falls beyond the 30-day window. The bonus bet will be issued to accounts within two days of a losing qualifying wager.

Players located in states such as Massachusetts, New York, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, West Virginia, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina (AJC1000 is also the best Caesars NC promo code), Louisiana, Tennessee, Colorado, Arizona, Indiana, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan and Ohio are eligible.

Caesars also has a feature in the main menu titled “Have a game Plan” which provides full information on how to identify a potential gambling problem as well as a list of resources that can be utilized for help. Namely, users can call 1-800-GAMBLER and also log on to 800gambler.org. The app can help players set responsible gaming limits, including deposit, spend and time limitations.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AJC1000 also drives odds boosts