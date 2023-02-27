Nurses are training like never before in the Metaverse

“Ultimately, using the soft skills and the communication and practicing that assessment, we believe it’s going to have a positive impact on our patients,” Stamford Health Center simulation and learning manager Michelle Saglimbene told Stanford Advocate. “If a patient were to come into the Metaverse hospital and the scenario is related to a patient experiencing chest pains, the software will actually track the nurses’ clinical skills in terms of putting the patient on a cardiac monitor and speaking to the doctor about the chest pains and possibly requesting an electrocardiogram.”

Explore ER nurse makes millions selling her nursing school notes on Etsy

The Metaverse program allows nurses to complete head-to-toe assessments and practice patient care skills, a practice that Stamford Health’s executive director of research Suzanne J. Rose said is empowering nurses in need of bedside experience.