Why a pediatrician wants teens to pump the brakes on protein shakes

Protein shakes are popular among teens, but a health expert wants parents to reframe how they think about the muscle-building meal replacers.

According to the National Poll on Children’s Health, 41% of responding parents said their teens had consumed a protein supplement within the past year. Just under a quarter of those said their kids consumed protein supplements on an almost daily basis.

The poll was conducted by C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital at the University of Michigan.

Roughly 66% of parents said they thought their teens were getting the right amount of protein, but kids may be getting more than they actually need.

“Protein is part of a healthy diet but it can be hard for parents to tell if their child is consuming the right amount,” pediatrics research scientist and Mott Poll co-director Sarah J. Clark told the university.

Family members, coaches, peers, social media and health care providers were all cited within the poll as encouraging influences among teens using protein supplements. Around 38% of the kids said they used the supplements to build muscle, while 46% used them to specifically improve performance in sports. Smaller groups said they used the supplements to replace meals when too busy to eat or to lose weight.

“Despite what some teens — and their parents or coaches — think, eating more protein than what your body needs will not result in larger or faster muscle gains,” Clark said. “Instead, it’s helpful to consume the recommended amount of protein spread throughout the day, at each meal and snack.”

Explore Adding a variety of proteins to your diet can lower the risk of high blood pressure

It can be challenging to determine precisely how much protein a teen needs every day, as it’s based on age, sex, weight and average physical activity. The good news? It doesn’t take a gram-for-gram perfectly balanced meal to make muscle or stay healthy.

“Teens can generally get enough protein through a well-balanced diet,” she said. “There may be some situations when teens aren’t eating a lot of food with protein. In these cases, parents may sometimes consider protein shakes or protein bars as part of a plan to increase their teen’s protein intake.”

Before grabbing that protein shake, however, the research scientist advised introducing these protein-rich foods into the daily diet: eggs, nuts, fish, lean meats, lentils and dairy products.

When choosing a protein supplement, avoid products high in added sugars and caffeine. It’s also important to remember that protein alone cannot replace a well-balanced meal.

“Parents should help teens read labels of protein supplements and choose healthy options, such as those that contain fiber, with little or no added sugar,” she said. “Relying on protein shakes and bars might not provide the necessary vitamins, minerals, and fiber teens need; they aren’t meant to replace balanced meals.”

Find more stories like this one on our Pulse Facebook page.