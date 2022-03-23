Adding a variety of proteins to your diet can lower the risk of high blood pressure

Frozen shrimp

Shrimp is an excellent source of protein. It also has a great protein-to-calories ratio, with a 3-oz. serving of shrimp providing 22 grams of protein, but just 60 calories.

Somewhat surprisingly, dietitians generally recommend frozen shrimp over fresh, as the amount of sodium is much lower.

Plant-based meat alternatives

The rise of plant-based meat alternatives from companies like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods has been a game changer. Both products are relatively high in protein — Beyond Meat products generally have 10-20 grams per serving, while Impossible products have at least 11 grams per serving — but have much lower calorie counts and lower amounts of fat and cholesterol compared to real meats.

These meat alternatives are increasingly found on restaurant menus too, making it easier to eat healthier outside of the home. Beyond Meat products can be found at TGI Fridays and at Disney Theme Parks, while Impossible Foods are found at restaurants like Cheesecake Factory, Burger King and Starbucks.

Greek yogurt

Greek yogurt — both plain and flavored — offer anywhere from 13-20 grams of protein per serving. Whether you enjoy it as a snack in a parfait or as a substitute for sour cream, it’s a great way to get extra protein in a low-calorie food.

Powdered peanut butter

This might sound weird, but powdered peanut butter is known to help curb cravings. Even better, just two tablespoons of it contains 32 grams of protein. Adding powdered peanut butter to shakes or when baking adds a little more flavor and a lot more protein.

Tofu

Tofu is the classic source of protein for vegetarians and anyone else interested in getting their protein without that fat and cholesterol found in meat products. One 3-oz. pack of tofu has an astonishing 85 grams of protein. You can bake it, grill it and fry it in many different recipes.

Tofu’s fermented cousin, tempeh, is a great alternative for those who find tofu a bit squishy.