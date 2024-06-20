Protein girlies, gym rats and most people in the United States are consuming too much protein. In fact, the average American eats nearly twice the recommended amount. This fixation has led to an increase in protein-enriched foods, from pasta to ice cream, but is all this protein really necessary?

The recommended daily intake of this essential nutrient is 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight, according to GoodRx. For the average American man and woman, this translates to 56 grams and 46 grams, respectively.

Surprisingly, the National Academies of Sciences reports about three-quarters of Americans meet or exceed the recommendation for meats, poultry and eggs. In contrast, almost 90% do not meet the recommendation for seafood, and more than half fall short of the recommended intake of nuts, seeds and soy products.

Excessive protein consumption, particularly from animal-based sources high in cholesterol, has been linked to increased risk of heart disease and higher risk of mortality, GoodRx reported. Additionally, overconsumption of protein can lead to an unbalanced intake of macronutrients, as high-protein foods like meat and dairy are often high in saturated fat and low in fiber.

Seeds, like chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, and hemp seeds, are high in nutrients that are important to overall health such as fiber, protein, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals. Here are six of the healthiest seeds you can eat. https://t.co/FIgVWulvHh — Health (@health_com_) June 19, 2024

To ensure a balanced and healthy diet, the National Academies of Sciences recommends incorporating plant-based protein sources like beans and lentils, along with seafood. These options not only provide ample protein but also offer essential nutrients like fiber, which most Americans are not getting enough of. A 2021 study revealed only 7% of Americans consume adequate amounts of fiber.

Fiber is crucial for maintaining healthy blood sugar levels, lowering cholesterol and inflammation, and reducing the risk of various diseases, the Cleveland Clinic reported. Registered dietitian Beth Czerwony emphasized the importance of fiber to the clinic, stating, “Research shows that in countries where people consume high amounts of fiber in their diets, the overall rates of chronic disease are low.”

The key to a healthy diet is not to eliminate animal proteins entirely but rather to find a balance and incorporate more plant-based options into your meals. By doing so, you can ensure you’re getting the right amount of protein while also reaping the benefits of a fiber-rich diet.