What makes heart doctors tick? Emory University’s candid new series

Emory University’s new “Heart to Heart” video series offers a candid glimpse into the minds of Atlanta’s cardiovascular doctors. It’s a series the university said highlights what makes its hospitals’ care so high class.

“To capture the humanity that makes this place so special, we decided to try something new,” Emory University reported. “What would happen if we invited 12 accomplished team members to interview each other on camera in pairs — and just let the cameras roll, letting their back-and-forth go where it may?

“What resulted is a collection of 16 free-flowing, fascinating, and substantive conversations between cardiothoracic surgeons, preventive cardiologists, sports medicine physicians and others. These in-depth dialogues covered more ground than we ever could have imagined, providing insight and more than a few laughs.”