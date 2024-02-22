Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease is caused by plaque buildup in the body’s arterial walls, according to the American Heart Association. ASCVD refers to infarction, angina, coronary artery stenosis, transient ischemic attack, ischemic stroke, carotid artery stenosis, claudication, abdominal aortic aneurysm and descending thoracic aneurysm and other conditions. These all contribute to coronary heart, cerebrovascular, peripheral artery and aortic atherosclerotic diseases.

Cardiovascular disease accounted for 928,741 deaths within the United States in 2020 alone. Globally, there were 19.05 million deaths. Between 2018 and 2019, the disease cost the U.S. $407.3 billion in a combination of direct treatment costs and a loss in productivity from mortality.

The symptoms of ASCVD vary based on the specific arteries affected, with many people experiencing none until there is a major arterial blockage.

Because atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease increases a person’s risk of heart attack and stroke, the American Heart Association advised anyone experiencing chest pain, shortness of breath, dizziness or irregular heartbeat to dial 911.

“Regular appointments with your doctor are important to understand your risk of heart disease and prevent ASCVD,” the association reported. “During check-ups, your doctor will review your medical history, family history, and other risk factors like high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and diabetes that put you at higher risk of ASCVD.

“A healthy lifestyle is also key to reducing your risk of ASCVD,” it said. “If prescribed medication, it’s important to take it as directed.”

For tips on discussing atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease with your doctor, visit here. For tips on reducing your risk of developing the disease, click here.