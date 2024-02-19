Are keto gummies safe? Here’s what we know

Those that do feature exogenous ketones usually consist of the ketone known as D-beta-hydroxybutyrate, which is produced naturally by the liver as an alternative energy source for the body. Forbes contined. The liver produces the ketone when blood sugar and insulin levels decrease. Keto gummies also often consist of sugar, coconut oil, ginger extract, organic beet juice powder, organic pomegranate juice powder, natural flavorings and other substances.

Wan Na Chun, a registered dietitian nutritionist and nutrition consultant for Health Insiders, informed Forbes that keto gummies are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration in the same way as medications. She also said research concerning the long-term effects of keto gummies is limited.

According to Woods, keto supplement consumption can also come with unwanted side effects.

“Some people may experience nausea and vomiting due to the sugar alcohol in the ingredients,” Woods told Forbes. “Sorbitol is a common sugar alcohol used to sweeten keto gummies, and it can cause gastrointestinal distress.”

Some keto gummies also consist of herbal extracts capable of affecting certain medications, Forbes wrote. One ingredient sometimes found in these supplements, garcinia cambogia, can cause liver toxicity, headaches, nausea and diarrhea.