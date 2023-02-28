Here are the best non-bedside jobs for those with a nursing degree

For those looking for something a little more similar to the bedside nursing experience, there are many more opportunities to consider. According to the Nurse Journal, wound care nurses average an annual salary of $76,600. These nurses treat wounds and teach patients about how they can care for their wounds from home.

Traveling nurses average $80,000 a year. While they generally perform the same tasks as most other registered nurses, they also have the ability to travel. Nutrition and fitness nurses make roughly the same as wound care nurses, but primarily work in spas, health clubs and surgical recovery sites.