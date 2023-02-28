Here’s what nurses can write off on their taxes this year

On the state level, nurse-related tax deduction opportunities vary based on where you file. Some deductions are no longer acknowledged on the federal level, but can still help you save money on state taxes. Travel expenses, professional licensing fees and moving expenses related to a new job are just some of the ways that nurses can reduce their state taxable income.

Travel nurses should be wary of potential taxation on their stipend payments — payments made to help travel nurses pay travel expenses — as well. To avoid being taxed on these payments, travel nurses will need to prove to the IRS that they have a “tax home.”

Every nurse’s circumstance is unique, so be sure to visit irs.gov for a bevy of useful IRS toolkits that will make filing taxes easier this year.