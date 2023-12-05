BreakingNews
Augusta hospital puts ‘artistic talents to good use,’ bringing holiday cheer to local veterans

1 hour ago

Atlanta-based health care system Piedmont announced on Friday that Piedmont Augusta team members recently “put their artistic talents to good use” by helping residents of the local Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home. Organized by the Augusta-based Project Lifting Spirits, which provides support to service members and veterans both at home and abroad, the event offered Piedmont Augusta team members an opportunity to create and decorate holiday ornaments.

Piedmont community relations specialist Christine McDowell and internal communications specialist Lindsey Rosenlieb were among Piedmont Augusta’s team members that participated in the event.

“This is a great example of how members of the Piedmont family make a positive difference in every life we touch, not only inside our walls, but throughout the community, partnering with great organizations like Project Lifting Spirits,” Piedmont Augusta CEO Lily Henson, M.D., said in a press release. “Spending time with these men and women, sharing the spirit of the season and thanking them for their service, is representative of the high caliber staff at Piedmont, and I am extremely proud to be part of their team.”

To bring holiday cheer to the local veterans, Piedmont Augusta’s team members created and decorated ornaments that paid tribute to the branch of service each veteran served.

“Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home was glad to host our partners from Piedmont Healthcare,” Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home activities director Heather Nichols said in a press release. “We are very grateful to them for helping make the holidays brighter for our residents.”

Founded in 2007, Project Lifting Spirits helps veterans in a number of different ways. The organizations regularly provides blankets, games, books and other comfort items to wounded service members in hospitals and nursing facilities. The Augusta-based organization also regularly coordinates with community partners to support informed service members in other ways, such as creating and decorating holiday ornaments.

