Emory University looks to ‘harnesses the power of AI’ with new initiative

48 minutes ago

Emory University announced on Tuesday that the school is launching the Emory Empathetic AI for Health Institute through its AI Humanity initiative. Emory University claimed in the announcement that the institute will “harnesses the power of AI to improve health equity and patient outcomes.”

The institute will utilize artificial intelligence to make predictions about patient health outcomes concerning numerous diseases, including breast cancer and diabetes.

“AI will transform society and at Emory, we want to use these powerful technologies to save and improve lives,” Emory president Gregory L. Fenves said in a press release. “We see the power AI has to facilitate healing while improving equitable access to health care.”

Emory University researchers working with the institute will develop A.I. tools alongside a multidisciplinary team of specialists from across the Atlanta VA Medical Center, Georgia Institute of Technology and many more.

“It’s an honor and a thrill to be leading the Emory Empathetic AI for Health Institute,” Emory A.I. Health lead Anant Madabhushi, PhD, said in a press release. “With the power of AI and precision medicine, we’re stepping into a future where health care is not just reactive, but proactive for everyone, irrespective of their background, to ensure everyone gets the best chance at a healthy life.”

To bolster the institute’s team, Emory’s A.I. Health initiative issued a university-wide hiring effort to recruit 60 new faculty members that will focus their research on artificial intelligence concerning health, law, business, ethics and other disciplines.

“There is a critical need to develop dedicated AI-based risk-prediction models for minority patients,” Madabhushi said. “The reduction in cost resulting from AI-informed precision medicine, as well as the elimination of the need for invasive biopsies, are even greater boons to underserved and under-resourced populations locally in Atlanta, nationally and globally.”

