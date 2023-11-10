Piedmont Walton Hospital donates crib to local technical college

“You can do anything you want with a nursing career,” Piedmont Walton chief nursing officer Stevanie Reynolds told students. “If you want to work in an office, you can work in an office. If you want to work in a busy emergency department, you can work in an ED. There are so many options when it comes to nursing. Piedmont Walton is really excited to partner with this campus to try to help you find the right fit for your nursing careers.”

Piedmont Walton Hospital aids local students in a number of different ways as well. The hospital hosts students so that they may complete their clinical rotations. It also provides equipment, such as the recently donated crib.

“Being able to have clinicals in a place that really prioritizes the nurse as the patient advocate, that really prioritizes patient safety, is tremendous,” Beth Heath, clinical coordinator and nursing instructor at the Athens Tech-Walton Campus, told Piedmont.

The Athens Technical College Nursing Program is a full-time, four-semester program that takes two years to complete. The program’s core nursing classes are offered at the college’s Athens and Walton campuses and accepts up to 80 students each fall. Multiple health care facilities offer clinical experiences to ensure the best education possible.

“Clinical experiences are present during all nursing courses with a practicum experience at the end of senior year,” according to the program’s website. “The practicum experience (180 hours) is hands-on learning, guided by an experienced registered nurse, and overseen by faculty. Many of our students have found this to be an opportunity to demonstrate their knowledge and skills to potential employers which often leads to job offers.”