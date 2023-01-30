This hospital is offering night nurses $30,000 sign-on bonuses

“There are a lot of things we’re planning to do to bring those specialists here,” hospital CEO Josh Neff told The Fort Morgan Times. “Fort Morgan is actually one of the few communities like our size in all of Colorado that actually has significant growth and growth projections over the next five to 10 years. It’s a great thing for us. We can’t afford for our surrounding communities to suffer. So it’s our role as a healthcare provider, as well as an economic driver, to make sure we’re keeping their communities healthy. Not blood pressure healthy, but economically healthy.”

A $1.7 million investment made last August also increased base pay for many hospital associates by 15% to 20%. Those same associates are also receiving better benefits, which range from childcare to student loan reimbursement. The hospital’s search for cardiology, urology and other specialists comes shortly after the opening of the establishment’s previously shuttered intensive care unit.