Northside Hospital Cherokee honored with Mended Hearts Hospital of the Year award

Northside announced on Thursday that Northside Hospital Cherokee has received the Mended Hearts Hospital of the Year award. Mended Hearts Inc., a nonprofit that supports those suffering from heart disease, gives the award in recognition of hospitals’ efforts to support patients each year.

“The criteria for this award was to recognize a hospital that has demonstrated outstanding participation in the mission and values of Mended Hearts in partnership with a chapter in its area and provided support and education to its members and surpassing the standards set by Mended Hearts Inc.,” Mended Hearts president Don Hicks told Northside Hospital.

“When the winners were announced, Northside Hospital Cherokee won the Hospital of the Year for the Southern Region of the United States.”

According to Mended Hearts’ website, the nonprofits mission is to “inspire hope and improve the quality of life of heart patients and their families through ongoing peer-to-peer support, education, and advocacy.”

The organization’s vision is to become the premier nationwide resource and peer-to-peer support network for all heart disease patients and their families.

“Since the chapter was formed six years ago, Northside Hospital Cherokee has been ‘all in,’ supporting our chapter every step of the way,” Hicks said. “We are very grateful for all they do to be the best and ideal partner to ensure the success and future years of MH Chapter 420, Canton, Georgia.”

Mended Hearts features other Georgia chapters as well, including in Atlanta and Cumming. The nonprofit organization began in 1951. In total, Mended Hearts now features over 260 chapters and satellites across the country. It also partners with 350 hospitals and rehabilitation clinics nationwide.