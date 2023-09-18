Northside Hospital’s ‘Paint Gwinnett Pink’ returns Oct. 14

Northside Hospital announced on Wednesday that “Paint Gwinnett Pink,” an annual fundraiser for cancer patients, will take place Saturday, Oct. 14. The event will begin at 7 a.m. at Coolray Field in Lawrencville, and registrations can be completed here.

Combined with the past two years’ fundraising efforts, the hospital’s 2023 “Paint Gwinnett Pink” campaign is expected to reach the health care provider’s $1.6 million goal. The funds raised from the walk and run event will be utilized to improve access to cutting-edge imaging technology for the Northside Hospital Cancer Institute’s cancer patients. The 3D mammography technology will lead to earlier diagnosis and better patient assistance, the hospital reported.

Explore Northside Hospital Cherokee honored with Mended Hearts Hospital of the Year award

“We are thrilled to be joining together once again to celebrate survivors and caregivers and recognize Northside facilities that provide cutting-edge equipment that diagnose and treat breast cancer,” Jennifer Griffin, Paint Gwinnett Pink event director and co-founder, told Northside.

Registration for the fundraising event is $35 for the general public and $25 for cancer survivors. Registration includes a long-sleeved T-shirt. All participants who complete the course will also receive a finisher’s medal.

“This year we are bringing the community together to celebrate ‘PINK,’” Ann Chandler, Paint Gwinnett Pink 2023 chair and breast cancer survivor, told Northside. “There will be something for everyone — kids and adults alike. It’s wonderful to see us gather as a community, have some fun, and raise funds for a great cause.”

Explore Piedmont Columbus opens new rehabilitation hospital

Registration ends Friday, Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. Over a dozen local cities, including Duluth and Lawrenceville, are encouraging residents to participate this year.

“Gwinnett County Commission and these 13 Gwinnett cities support Paint Gwinnett Pink by declaring October as Paint Gwinnett Pink month,” according to the fundraiser’s registration page. “Mayors and City Council Members encourage city residents and businesses to sponsor and donate. All residents are encouraged to have annual health check ups and cancer screenings. All cities encourage their residents to participate in PGP events.”