Study suggests vitamin D can reduce chronic inflammation

Other than chronic inflammation, vitamin D deficiency can cause a host of other problems, such as loss of bone density, osteoporosis and broken bones, according to Healthline. Symptoms of a vitamin D deficiency may include tiredness, bone or joint pain, muscle pain, moodiness, low energy, anxiety, irritability, hair loss and weight gain, according to UnityPoint Health. If you believe you have a vitamin D deficiency, consult with your doctor or health care provider.

Foods such as salmon, swordfish, tuna, orange juice and milk fortified with vitamin D, sardines, beef liver, and egg yolks contain high levels of vitamin D, according to Harvard Health. Previous research has shown that vitamin D can play a role in reducing the severity of COVID-19 as it enhances the function of immune cells and reduces inflammation. However, otherwise healthy individuals may not need to take vitamin D supplements.

“Vitamin D can have a positive impact,” rheumatologist Dr. Chad Deal told Cleveland Clinic. “If you’re healthy and aren’t getting treatment for any medical problems, you don’t have to worry about starting supplements. But if you are now taking supplements, be sure to get your vitamin D levels checked before stopping.”

