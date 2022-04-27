BreakingNews
AJC poll: In a shift, GOP voters more confident in November elections
Study finds link between vitamin D and breast cancer risk

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago
Black, Hispanic women with low vitamin D levels more likely to develop breast cancer

Much has been written lately about vitamin D, that golden ray of supplement that — if you don’t have enough in your bloodstream — can cause a host of issues, from cardiovascular disease to aggression in children.

A new case study now suggests women who identified as Black/African American or Hispanic/Latina and were vitamin D deficient were more likely to develop breast cancer than those with adequate levels. The link was especially evident among Hispanic/Latina women.

For their research, Katie O’Brien, Ph.D., of the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, and her colleagues collected blood samples from 415 women (290 Black/African American, 125 non-Black Hispanic/Latina) who later developed breast cancer, as well as from 1,447 women (1,010 Black/African American, 437 Hispanic/Latina) who did not. All of the women were participating in the nationwide Sister Study cohort.

According to the researchers, Black/African American or Hispanic/Latina women have lower average vitamin D levels than non-Hispanic white women. Studies have suggested vitamin D might protect against breast cancer, but few studies have considered the role of race/ethnicity in this link.

The results of the case study showed that, over an average follow-up period of 9.2 years, women with sufficient vitamin D levels had a 21% lower breast cancer rate than those who were deficient. The link was strongest among Hispanic/Latina women, who had a 48% lower rate if they had sufficient vitamin D levels. The link was weaker among Black/African American women, who had an 11% lower rate if their levels were sufficient.

“Together with prior studies on this topic, this article suggests that vitamin D may be associated with reduced risk of breast cancer, including among women who self-identify as Black, African-American, Hispanic, or Latina,” O’Brien said. “Because women who identify as members of these groups have lower vitamin D levels, on average, than non-Hispanic white women, they could potentially receive enhanced health benefits from interventions promoting vitamin D intake. However, questions remain about whether these associations are truly causal and, if so, what levels of vitamin D are most beneficial.”

The study was published by Wiley online in Cancer, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society.

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

