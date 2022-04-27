Study finds link between vitamin D and breast cancer risk

A new case study now suggests women who identified as Black/African American or Hispanic/Latina and were vitamin D deficient were more likely to develop breast cancer than those with adequate levels. The link was especially evident among Hispanic/Latina women.

For their research, Katie O’Brien, Ph.D., of the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, and her colleagues collected blood samples from 415 women (290 Black/African American, 125 non-Black Hispanic/Latina) who later developed breast cancer, as well as from 1,447 women (1,010 Black/African American, 437 Hispanic/Latina) who did not. All of the women were participating in the nationwide Sister Study cohort.