Experts share warning after man overdoses on vitamin D

Extremely high levels of vitamin D can lead to kidney failure, irregular heartbeats and even death. Here’s what to look for if you think you might be experiencing a vitamin D overdose:

Nausea or vomiting

Muscle weakness

Tiredness and confusion

Irritability

Constipation

Pain

Less appetite

Dehydration

Peeing a lot along with thirst

Kidney stones

Of course, getting enough vitamin D is important for immune health. Vitamin D may also decrease the chance of heart disease and help regulate mood and reduce depression.

While overdosing on vitamin D is rare, it’s still possible, especially when relying on supplements. Seek advice from a medical professional for more information on vitamin D and how much your dosage should be.

