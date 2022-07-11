Experts share warning after man overdoses on vitamin D

Too much of a good thing can be cause for concern in the case of vitamins, experts warned after reports of a man overdosing on vitamin D.
According to News Sky, the journal BMJ Case Reports shared the story of how a man’s use of supplements landed him in the emergency room. The man was taking more than 20 over-the-counter supplements.
Included in those supplements was a daily intake of 150,000 IU (international units) of vitamin D. The recommended dosage for vitamin D is between 1,000 to 2,000 IU per day.
After the man began to experience tinnitus, weight loss, dry mouth and other symptoms, doctors discovered that his vitamin D levels were seven times the required level. His body was also experiencing high levels of calcium and magnesium, which were impairing kidney function.
“A common misconception about vitamin D is that if some are good, more is better,” Dr. JoAnne Elizabeth Manson, professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and chief of the division of preventive medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, told Medical News Today.
Extremely high levels of vitamin D can lead to kidney failure, irregular heartbeats and even death. Here’s what to look for if you think you might be experiencing a vitamin D overdose:
- Nausea or vomiting
- Muscle weakness
- Tiredness and confusion
- Irritability
- Constipation
- Pain
- Less appetite
- Dehydration
- Peeing a lot along with thirst
- Kidney stones
Of course, getting enough vitamin D is important for immune health. Vitamin D may also decrease the chance of heart disease and help regulate mood and reduce depression.
While overdosing on vitamin D is rare, it’s still possible, especially when relying on supplements. Seek advice from a medical professional for more information on vitamin D and how much your dosage should be.
