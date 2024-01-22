Study: 23% of nurse leaders consider leaving in next 6 months

The American Organization of Nursing Leadership has completed a five-part longitudinal study on the challenges facing nurse leaders, and the results have revealed a significant portion of them might already have one foot out the door.

The health care industry is facing a nursing shortage the International Council of Nurses named a “global health emergency” back in March 2023. The global shortage hit 30.6 million in 2019, and an additional 13 million nurses will be needed in the coming years because of the industry-crippling effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the AONL’s latest study, a November 2023 survey of 2,476 nurse leaders, has revealed 23% of those surveyed said they are considering leaving theirpositions within the next six months.