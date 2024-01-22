Piedmont announces 14th annual Angels on Earth fundraiser for cancer patients

“We believe in a holistic approach to cancer care, recognizing the importance of not only medical treatment but also the emotional and educational support necessary for patients and their families,” Kelly Kerner, president and chief philanthropy officer of thefoundation, said in a press release. “Our annual fundraising event is a crucial step in ensuring that we can continue to provide these vital services to those in need.”

Every dollar raised at Angels on Earth will fund Piedmont Atlanta’s cancer wellness programs, which serve hundreds of people affected by cancer each month.

“The Thomas F. Chapman Family Cancer Wellness Program at Piedmont is the region’s leader in comprehensive, complimentary wellness activities for anyone affected by cancer at any phase of his or her journey,” Piedmont stated in the press release. “Professionally led programs at Cancer Wellness include educational sessions on stress reduction and relaxation, nutrition workshops and cooking demonstrations, expressive art lessons, support groups, individual nutritional and psychological counseling and more.”

Steelcase WorkLife Center is at 1545 Peachtree St. NE. Those interested in supporting the fundraiser can purchase tickets here. Interested donors who cannot attend this year can make a donation here. To learn more about Angels on Earth, visit piedmont.org.