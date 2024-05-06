Score these freebies and discounts during National Nurses Week

National Nurses Day is May 6, which extends into National Nurses Week, through May 12. Many companies offer freebies and discounts to honor nurses, and you can score everything from free barbecue to discounts on shoes and scrubs.

Treat yourself to some of the following National Nurses Week discounts.

Food

Chipotle: The chain is giving away 100,000 e-cards for a free burrito, and nurses can enter to win one May 6-10. You’ll be notified if you’ve won starting the week of May 13.

Insomnia Cookies: Last year, the company offered nurses a free six-pack of classic cookies with a $5 in-store purchase; keep an eye out for the deal on the company’s Facebook page. In the meantime, nominate your favorite co-worker or even yourself to win a Sweetstakes. Five winners will receive a $250 cookie catering package for themselves and their team. Enter through May 13.

McAlister’s Deli: May 6-12, get one big sweet tea, unsweetened tea, half sweet and half unsweetened tea, or half lemonade and half sweet/unsweetened tea at participating locations. Valid health care ID is required, and the deal is good in-restaurant only.

Outback Steakhouse: Get 10% off your check with your medical ID.

Pancheros Mexican Grill: Participating locations will offer buy-one-get-one-free entrees May 8 to nurses with a valid hospital badge. The deal is good in-restaurant only.

Sonny’s BBQ: Get a free Big Pork Deal on May 6-7 by verifying your ID online and getting your unique code. You can then use your code to order online, in the restaurant or in the drive-thru.

HelloFresh: Get 60% off your first box, plus free shipping, and 15% off boxes for the next 51 weeks.

Retail

Align: Get 25% off full-price footwear with the code NURSE25 through May 12.

AllHeart Scrubs: Get up to 40% off specific items, and a free tote bag when you spend at least $49 during National Nurses Week.

AT&T: Nurses and their families can get 25% off AT&T’s best price on unlimited mobile plans.

Brooklyn Bedding: Save 30% on your order, plus get free shipping.

Dickies: Save 20% off all scrubs during Nurses Week.

Lenovo: Get an extra 5% off sitewide after verifying your ID online.

Nurse Mates: Use the code NURSE25 to get 25% off full-price items through May 12.

Reebok: Receive a 50% discount online after verifying your ID.

UnderArmour: Verify your ID online to get a 20% discount on all purchases.

