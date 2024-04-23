Pulse

Extra pockets! 2024′s best scrubs also stretch, repel bodily fluids

By
1 minute ago

Every year, Nurse.org surveys its community of more than 200,000 nurses to determine the year’s best scrubs. The health care worker-focused news outlet recently published its 2024 most popular picks.

Best overall

A perennially popular brand, Figs earned the vote for best overall scrubs. The clothing earned high praise from Nurse.org director of nursing content and social media Angelina Walker for being breathable, lightweight, wrinkle-resistant and having “on trend” color options.

“They tend to run at a higher price point than most scrubs — and for a good reason,” she reported. “They have more positive reviews for comfort, style, and eco-friendliness than most scrubs available on the market today. Most importantly, they are durable and maintain their integrity after months of wear and wash.”

Best for women

Lauded for having multiple fitting options, a “four-stretch” fabric and no itchy tags, nurses voted Wink the best scrubs for women. The brand offers uniforms at a more affordable price point. Its 100% polyester material is moisture-resistant, but also received some criticism for not being as stretchy as expected.

Best style

Figs scrubs also earned high marks for being the most stylish scrubs. From “martini olive” to “dark fig,” the company offers scrubs in a variety of seasonal colors. Figs also offers “kits,” which allow customers to buy matching ancillary items for their mixed-and-matched scrubs.

““These Figs scrubs are a little thicker which makes me feel more secure in regards to bodily fluid splashes,” Jenna BSN, RN, told Nurse.org after wearing the scrubs at work for her review.

“The best part is that they don’t feel heavy though, just all around good material. Without the pockets, the top is very slimming — which is great if you like to feel and look good at work, too. They also have a comfortable waistline and don’t require tightening or loosening throughout the day. What I like most secondary to the waistline is the boot cut, they don’t drag and that’s huge in the medical field.”

Best for men

Featuring “retro” scrubs with edgy looks and “dynamic” garbs inspired by athletes, voters named Dickies the best scrub brand for men. The company’s scrubs use a combination of polyester and spandex to ensure maximum stretchiness and mobility.

“I love all zippers and extra pockets on these Dickies scrubs, pockets are a must-have feature for nurse scrubs,” Sam Foarde, BSN, RN, told Nurse.org. “They are higher quality, comfortable and more durable than the usual scrub brands I wear. The color is unique and I will be buying more of these scrubs.”

