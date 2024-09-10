Breaking: Delta plane hits tail of another aircraft at Hartsfield-Jackson
Pulse

Researchers study how arts therapy can benefit health care workers

The University of Colorado research team has spent nearly two decades studying work-related stress

By
34 minutes ago

What do physicians, researchers, creative arts therapists and writers all have in common? They could be integral parts of a plan to break down walls in health care. The industry’s workers are burned out, and relief is hard to find.

“A sinking feeling of heaviness in the core of your being,” one study participant said about the stress of working in health care. “It’s weight is infinite. Dark. Achy. Visceral. Hot and smoldering. Its smoke rises and circles your heart. Sometimes, all you can do is sit with it.”

Known simply as “a feeler,” the subject was one of many studied at the Colorado Resiliency Arts Lab.

ExploreGeorgia among states where nurses are needed most

With nearly two decades of experience in the field, a University of Colorado research group has been studying the intricacies of work-related stress on health care workers.

“Our aim is to use creative arts therapy as an intervention to improve the well-being of health care professionals and to restore their sense of purpose in these demanding work environments,” University of Colorado professor of medicine Marc Moss and CORAL program manager Rafaela Mantelli told the Conversation.

“As physicians who have worked in critical care and emergency medicine for many years, we think that this incorporation of creativity in health care is vital,” they said. “The nation’s health depends on the well-being of the health care workforce. We believe that incorporating creativity and the arts as a tool for building resiliency in health care workers could help shift the culture of emotional isolation that health care workers live in.”

A black cloud of burnout, emotional exhaustion, workplace violence and insufficient staffing hangs over the health care workplace. The International Council of Nurses labeled the worldwide nurse shortage a “global health emergency” back in 2023. By 2027, roughly a fifth of the United States’ nursing workforce will have walked out the door, according to the National Council of State Boards of Nursing.

“Long before the COVID-19 pandemic, research was documenting rampant stress and burnout among health care professionals,” the University of Colorado researchers said. “The effects of this crisis are widespread in the U.S. In 2022, Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy raised concerns about the alarming levels of burnout in the health care community in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Explore‘Nurses are still eating their young’: 7,887 RNs on why they left jobs

“Studies show that if current trends continue, the U.S. will see a shortage of 1.1 million registered nurses, 3 million other health care workers and over 140,000 physicians by 2033,” Moss and Mantelli continued.

At the Colorado Resiliency Arts Lab, researchers teach health care workers how to process trauma and develop coping mechanisms through creative expression. From 2020 through 2023, the team completed six 12-week cohort studies that put their creative arts therapy interventions to the test.

Randomly assigned, participants were placed into groups: art, music, dance/movement and writing. For three months, they engaged in 90-minute sessions of creative activity. The researchers measured their levels of anxiety, depression, burnout, PTSD and job satisfaction.

“The results were eye-opening,” Moss and Mantelli reported. “Study participants experienced less burnout and expressed a lower desire to leave their jobs. Burnout scores for anxiety, depression, PTSD and emotional exhaustion decreased by 28%, 36%, 26% and 12%, respectively, in the participants receiving the creative arts therapy intervention. These improvements remained up to one year after the conclusion of the program.”

The study participants ranged from doctors and nurses to social workers, therapists and researchers.

“When I am given space to unmask and show all sides of who I am, I am creative and engaged,” one participant told researchers. “I think more deeply and clearly. I am more willing to take the risks necessary to have breakthroughs. I am a better colleague, mentor, friend, partner, and scientist. When I feel safe and supported, I can be whole.”

Find more stories like this one on our Pulse Facebook page.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

The Latest
Placeholder Image

There is no crystal ball to show future of new relationship
What college students and their parents should know about bacterial meningitis
MLB legend Wade Boggs has cancer, but he’s keeping a #positiveattitude
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta set the stage for the ABC News presidential debate in Philadelphia
UPS is laying off more employees amid effort to boost profitability
Georgia company revisits Titanic after 14 years. How the site has changed