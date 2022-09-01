Poor grammar, negativity and other reasons your dating profile might not be working

Explore 3 Atlanta date night ideas better than dinner and a movie

Negativity

To all the people who are “saving everyone time” by listing all the things they are not looking for in a partner, please reconsider this approach. When I read that, all I see is someone who is bitter, and who wants to date someone like that? We all have a past, but your dating profile is not the space to dwell on what hasn’t worked before, either in relationships or in bad experiences with online dating.

There’s always a way to put a positive spin on what you’re trying to say. For example, instead of writing something rude such as, “I am not interested in lazy, overweight people” — I saw this one yesterday and did the requisite cringe — try this: “I’m someone who stays active with biking and hiking, and it would be great to find someone who shares similar interests.” Not only are you conveying information about yourself and what you hope to find in a relationship, but you come off much more pleasant and positive.

Anything inappropriate

Again, you’re making a first impression. Even if you have a “dirty” sense of humor or don’t want to pursue a relationship that doesn’t have a physical element to it, your bio is not the place for it. It can easily make the reader feel uncomfortable and leave your profile immediately, even if they do find that you have things in common. Keep the potty mouth for your friends.

A good dating profile requires thought and effort. You might be perfect for someone, but if you don’t express yourself well in the bio, they will never know it or be willing to give you the chance. Keep things positive and appropriate, and for goodness sake, don’t write it in all caps.

Erika Ettin is the founder of A Little Nudge, where she helps others navigate the often intimidating world of online dating.