Dating coach explains what ‘success’ in dating looks like

People have called me and, before saying that they were interested in my services, asked, rather aggressively, “Are you married?”

First, marriage is not success — happiness is.

Second, do you necessarily want a married person helping you date online? I can’t even imagine my mom, who has been married for 40-plus years, giving out dating advice. As smart as she is, she knows nothing about the modern dating world, nor should she!

I don’t share my personal information or choices with my clients, because, as long as I’m the best at my job, only I need to know what I choose to do in my personal life. Judge me on the success of my clients… that’s a testament to my work. And if I’m honest, I am so much better at my job now having seen both sides. I have had several relationships since then, and all have made me markedly better at my job, even if or when they end.

Remember that you can control some things in life, but certainly not all of them. Just as we aren’t immune to sickness, I, like everyone else, am not immune to a relationship not working in the end. But I believe there is so much to be learned from every relationship, and there is never only one definition of “success.”

