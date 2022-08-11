5 inexpensive date night ideas that don’t involve alcohol

Re-enact ‘Ghost’ with a pottery class

Head to Atlanta Clay Works or Mudfire Studio and Gallery to re-create the iconic Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze scene. Swoon over each other as you learn how to make pottery, then bring home your very own creation to commemorate the night.

Yoga and journal together

If you’re looking for a date to improve yourself and the strength of your relationship, consider going to yoga together and journaling. Research has shown that couples who exercise together report feeling more satisfaction in their relationship and have more positive experiences exercising together than apart. There are free yoga classes every Wednesday at Colony Square, every Saturday at Woodruff Park and Wednesdays at Avalon. After your workout, bring a couple of journals and write about your experience, your relationship and your feelings. Journaling can improve intimacy and communication in your relationship.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.