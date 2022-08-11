5 inexpensive date night ideas that don’t involve alcohol

BreakingNews
Atlanta marks 100 homicide cases for 2022, days ahead of last year’s pace
By Anagha Ramakrishnan, for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago
Sometimes you need quality time with your boo without the booze. Whether you’re taking a break from alcohol or you just prefer other beverages, you can have fun together without imbibing.

Here are five fun date night ideas for you and your significant other to try out.

Tube down Chattahoochee

Before the cold weather kicks in, enjoy the last of summer on the Chattahoochee. Shoot the Hooch offers a tubing trip that can last up to three hours for $25-40, depending on the type of tube you rent. Relax as you float down the river, soaking up the summer sun with your favorite person.

Picnic at Piedmont Park

Piedmont Park is a great place to enjoy the outdoors. Pack a picnic basket and head to a spot near the water or under a tree. For added romance, you can make each other’s favorite meal and include loving notes. Bring your favorite outdoor game, like bocce ball or spike ball, for a fun activity after your meal.

Go on a bookstore date

Bookstore dates are every book lover’s dream. The Read Shop in Vinings offers everything you could need for a perfect bookstore date. First, grab a coffee and pastry to fill your stomach. Then task each other to find a book you think your partner would enjoy. After purchasing, write a note behind the cover and explain why you think this would be a good read for your sweetie.

Re-enact ‘Ghost’ with a pottery class

Head to Atlanta Clay Works or Mudfire Studio and Gallery to re-create the iconic Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze scene. Swoon over each other as you learn how to make pottery, then bring home your very own creation to commemorate the night.

Yoga and journal together

If you’re looking for a date to improve yourself and the strength of your relationship, consider going to yoga together and journaling. Research has shown that couples who exercise together report feeling more satisfaction in their relationship and have more positive experiences exercising together than apart. There are free yoga classes every Wednesday at Colony Square, every Saturday at Woodruff Park and Wednesdays at Avalon. After your workout, bring a couple of journals and write about your experience, your relationship and your feelings. Journaling can improve intimacy and communication in your relationship.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

About the Author

Anagha Ramakrishnan
