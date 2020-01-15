3 Atlanta date night ideas better than dinner and a movie

Access to this AJC content is brought to you by our sponsor, Wellstar
Dinner and a movie? Yawn.
With so much to do in and around Atlanta, you should branch out. Whether you’re a history buff, vodka connoisseur or art lover, we’ve got ideas to help you out of your slump.
Here are three suggestions for fun and romantic date night ideas around Atlanta.
Party with the Past:. Free history. Cold beer. It’s the perfect slogan for fun. Young professionals who enjoy a brew and sophisticated chat will adore this regular event through Atlanta History Center. Each Party with the Past affair takes place at a different historical location around the city, including the Fox Theater, Westview Cemetery, Best End Brewing and the Atlanta Contemporary Art Center. Enjoy historical antics from a guest speaker, a cash bar, yummy eats and plenty of activities and prizes.
Credit: Photo courtesy of Old Fourth Distillery
Take a tour: Looking for something unique toward the end of the week? Make your way to Old Fourth Distillery, the first distillery in the city of Atlanta since prohibition. They launched their own vodka in December 2014, and they’re still going strong. They now produce vodka, a really interesting gin and Lawn Dart, sort of a local take on Limoncello. The beautiful tasting room is filled with items from Atlanta’s history as an ode to the past, and tours are available Thursday-Sunday.
Time to Wine in Dahlonega: Dahlonega is home to five wineries, each worth a visit. If you’ve already done the winery tour (or you want to add to it) then try the tasting rooms on the Dahlonega Square. From Cane Creek to Naturally Georgia, there are more than half a dozen tasting rooms and wine shops to choose from.
