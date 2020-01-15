3 Atlanta date night ideas better than dinner and a movie

Take a tour: Looking for something unique toward the end of the week? Make your way to Old Fourth Distillery, the first distillery in the city of Atlanta since prohibition. They launched their own vodka in December 2014, and they’re still going strong. They now produce vodka, a really interesting gin and Lawn Dart, sort of a local take on Limoncello. The beautiful tasting room is filled with items from Atlanta’s history as an ode to the past, and tours are available Thursday-Sunday.

Time to Wine in Dahlonega: Dahlonega is home to five wineries, each worth a visit. If you’ve already done the winery tour (or you want to add to it) then try the tasting rooms on the Dahlonega Square. From Cane Creek to Naturally Georgia, there are more than half a dozen tasting rooms and wine shops to choose from.

