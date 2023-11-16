Piedmont’s annual Kimberley Chance Atkins Turkey Breast Trot raises funds for those in need

Over 100 people participated in the annual Kimberley Chance Atkins Turkey Breast Trot fundraiser on Nov. 4, Atlanta-based health care system Piedmont announced on Wednesday. Founded in honor of Kim Atkins, who passed away at 32 after facing two battles with breast cancer, the Kimberley Chance Atkins Foundation has been raising funds to battle breast cancer since 2009.

“This race is a way to support breast health initiatives and for women in the community to receive the care they need, close to home,” Monica Hum, M.D., Piedmont Rockdale’s chief executive officer, said in a press release.

This year, the Kimberley Chance Atkins Turkey Breast Trot 5k raised nearly $13,000 to aid uninsured women so that they can receive mammograms free of charge and to support breast cancer initiatives at Piedmont’s Rockdale and Newton hospitals. In 2022, the Kimberly Atkins Foundation gifted Piedmont’s hospitals $75,000 to aid in the funding of medical efforts to detect and treat breast cancer.

“We are so thankful to our sponsors and those who came to show their support for our breast cancer survivors, those still going through treatment, and those who are being remembered,” Dr. Hum said. “Saving lives through early detection of breast cancer is made possible by local support and everyone who registered for the race. For that, we thank you.”

To aid patients who qualify for aid made possible from the Kimberly Atkins Foundation’s raised funds, the Breast Center at Piedmont Rockdale and the Women’s Diagnostic Center at Piedmont Newton work alongside the health care system’s Patient Connection Center East in a multidisciplinary effort.

Those interested in donating to the Kimberley Chance Atkins Fund at Piedmont Newton and Rockdale can do so here.

“Your gift to the Kimberley Chance Atkins Fund helps provide screening and diagnostic services for underserved women and provide wigs and prosthetics for women in need through the Hope Boutique and Kim’s Closet,” Piedmont’s website noted. “Your contribution enables us to make a difference in every life we touch.”

Underwater in Georgia: subway cars, 1,000-year-old canoes, towns, a nuke
