Piedmont’s annual Kimberley Chance Atkins Turkey Breast Trot raises funds for those in need

Over 100 people participated in the annual Kimberley Chance Atkins Turkey Breast Trot fundraiser on Nov. 4, Atlanta-based health care system Piedmont announced on Wednesday. Founded in honor of Kim Atkins, who passed away at 32 after facing two battles with breast cancer, the Kimberley Chance Atkins Foundation has been raising funds to battle breast cancer since 2009.

“This race is a way to support breast health initiatives and for women in the community to receive the care they need, close to home,” Monica Hum, M.D., Piedmont Rockdale’s chief executive officer, said in a press release.

This year, the Kimberley Chance Atkins Turkey Breast Trot 5k raised nearly $13,000 to aid uninsured women so that they can receive mammograms free of charge and to support breast cancer initiatives at Piedmont’s Rockdale and Newton hospitals. In 2022, the Kimberly Atkins Foundation gifted Piedmont’s hospitals $75,000 to aid in the funding of medical efforts to detect and treat breast cancer.