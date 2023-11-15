Six Flags Over Georgia’s Holiday in the Park kicks off this weekend

Six Flags Over Georgia’s 2023 Holiday in the Park event is just around the corner. The amusement park’s annual holiday celebration kicks off Nov. 18 and will run through Jan. 3 of next year. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming festivities.
What is Holiday in The Park?
This year, Holiday in the Park is going to feature a number of new attractions. The Grand Fir Lighting Spectacular and Oh What Fun! A Holiday Light Show will feature the lighting of a 28-foot fir tree followed by the activation of a parkwide system of festive light displays.
Meanwhile, Together for Christmas is a merry revue of holiday classics that will take place at the historic Crystal Pistol Music Hall. The Monster Mansion Meet and Greet is an opportunity for children to meet some of their favorite characters.
Children can also ride the Six Flags Railroad and enjoy a light show or take a family portrait with iconic Looney Tunes characters. For a full breakdown of everything to do at 2023 Holiday in the Park, visit sixflags.com/overgeorgia.
How much are tickets?
A daily ticket to Six Flags Over Georgia is $40 online. Tickets can be purchased here. The Diamond Pass features VIP treatment, while the Platinum Pass offers the same unlimited park access without the special treatment. Six Flags Plus is a middle tier between the two passes, as it offers unlimited park access and VIP treatment, but lacks some of the other Diamond Pass perks.
