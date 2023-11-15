Red Bird Acres Christmas Lights is back for second year

Explore Athens hospital announces second annual Holly Jolly Holiday Party

“There are children who don’t get to experience beautiful decorations or lights at Christmas,” Christy Jones told the outlet. “For whatever reason — poverty or difficult family life — this is a way to give them what they so deserve to have. That, above all, would be the reason I do it.”

Christy and her husband Chris are crafting this year’s display alongside their four children, who range from ages 9 to 22.

“Sometimes I get so frustrated at all the work and when I do, I remember the kids,” Chris told Now Habersham. “If we can bring that magical experience to just one child, we’ve done what we set out to do.”

This year, Red Bird Acres Christmas Lights will have a few surprises for return visitors familiar with last year’s displays — as well as some fan favorites. Most notably, the display trail has grown by nearly 43%.

We’re excited for the 2023 Season and we have some new awesome displays, we can’t wait to show you guys !!! 🎅 Please share, and we can’t wait to see everyone! Posted by Red Bird Acres Christmas Lights on Wednesday, October 11, 2023

It’s a family-led attraction that has other families at heart, according to Chris.

“There was this little girl,” Chris told Now Habersham, thinking back on last year’s event. “I’ll never forget her voice. She’d walk about 10 to 15 feet. Her face full of joy. She would say, ‘It’s a Christmas Miracle.’ That is what keeps me working when I start to feel I can’t do it.”