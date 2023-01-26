United Health Foundation announces $3.1 million partnership to combat nurse burnout

Considering that a 2022 Fierce Healthcare report revealed that over a third of nurses surveyed were very likely to leave their roles and another 44% reported burnout and high-stress environments, it’s an aid greatly needed within the industry.

“The United Health Foundation, the philanthropic foundation of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), today announced a three-year, $3.1 million grant partnership with the American Nurses Foundation to fight nurse burnout with the Stress & Burnout Prevention Pilot program,” the foundation said in a news release. “The program is designed to transform organizational culture, remove the stigma associated with seeking mental health support and offer nurses a new burnout prevention model to help them use mental health resources earlier and more effectively. It stands out from other programs because it will emphasize and validate the voices and needs of Millennial and Generation Z nurses, as well as nurses of color to ensure their unique experiences are recognized and addressed.”