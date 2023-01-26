BreakingNews
Cartersville police find possible explosive device after suspected DUI crash
X
Dark Mode Toggle

United Health Foundation announces $3.1 million partnership to combat nurse burnout

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

The United Health Foundation is partnering with the American Nurses Foundation to combat nurse burnout, and UnitedHealth Group’s philanthropic wing is committing $3.1 million to do it.

Considering that a 2022 Fierce Healthcare report revealed that over a third of nurses surveyed were very likely to leave their roles and another 44% reported burnout and high-stress environments, it’s an aid greatly needed within the industry.

Explore‘I simply couldn’t have done it without her’: How one nurse changed everything

“The United Health Foundation, the philanthropic foundation of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), today announced a three-year, $3.1 million grant partnership with the American Nurses Foundation to fight nurse burnout with the Stress & Burnout Prevention Pilot program,” the foundation said in a news release. “The program is designed to transform organizational culture, remove the stigma associated with seeking mental health support and offer nurses a new burnout prevention model to help them use mental health resources earlier and more effectively. It stands out from other programs because it will emphasize and validate the voices and needs of Millennial and Generation Z nurses, as well as nurses of color to ensure their unique experiences are recognized and addressed.”

ExploreNurse-Family Partnership is here to help Georgia’s first-time moms

Nurse burnout is not a new concern within the industry, but the pandemic exasperated existing challenges.

“Few could have predicted how unprecedented and demanding the past two and a half years have been for all of us, let alone our country’s nursing staff,” Mary Jo Jerde, RN and senior vice president of the UnitedHealth Group Center for Clinician Advancement, said in the news release. “Nurses have played a vital role throughout this critical period and we’re committed to ensuring they have the resources they need to deliver high-quality care across the country.”

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: cus

Atlanta leads state with robust addition of 126,400 jobs for the year 2h ago

Credit: NewsChopper 2

Cartersville police find possible explosive device after suspected DUI crash
59m ago

Credit: Helena Oliviero

24 hours in ER with sick mom gives insights on COVID, hospital strain
6h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Some MARTA officials question Atlanta Streetcar extension
1h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Some MARTA officials question Atlanta Streetcar extension
1h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Carter, King centers call for ‘dialogue’ in Atlanta training center conflict
3h ago
The Latest

Fort Valley State University gets approval for nursing program
15m ago
Eating grapes might protect you against sunburn, skin cancer
29m ago
These are the safest Georgia hospitals to work as a nurse in 2023
31m ago
Featured

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

From 2022: How Geoff Duncan kept his power, even after bucking Donald Trump
UGA investigating events surrounding fatal crash
Atlanta Classics: Blue-domed Polaris restaurant continues spinning atop ‘hotel of hope’
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top