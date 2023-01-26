These are the safest Georgia hospitals to work as a nurse in 2023

When it comes to choosing a hospital to work at, safety is paramount. That is why Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade releases survey results twice a year to determine the safest hospitals for nurses within the U.S. In their latest survey, 21 Georgia hospitals stood out for their safety scores.
Twice a year, the company assigns scores to roughly 3,000 general acute-care hospitals across the country based on more than 30 different national performance measurements from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). These measurements, which include everything from quality of communication between medical staff to infection rates, grade how safe the hospitals are for patients. The end result is a surveyed representation of the overall quality of each hospital, making them safer and better work environments for nurses.
“Taken together, those performance measures produce a single letter grade representing a hospital’s overall performance in keeping patients safe from preventable harm and medical errors,” the organization reported.
According to the Leapfrog Group, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary, the survey has observed thousands of saved lives over the years.
“Measures used in the Hospital Safety Grade have changed over time, but measures that could be reliably tracked over the decade show a consistent pattern of better performance,” the organization reported. “For five of the outcome measures that can be tracked, these improvements saved an estimated more than 16,000 lives over the 10-year period.”
Across Georgia, the Leapfrog Group awarded A grades to 21 hospitals.
“Never in history have we seen across-the-board improvement in patient safety until this last decade, coinciding with the history of the Hospital Safety Grade,” Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group, said in a news release. “We salute hospitals for this milestone and encourage them to accelerate their hard work saving patient lives. For a long time, the health care community tried to improve safety, but progress stalled. The big difference over this decade is that for the first time, we publicly reported each hospital’s record on patient safety, and that galvanized the kind of change we all hoped for. It’s not enough change, but we are on the right track.”
|Hospital
|Address
|Grade
|AdventHealth Redmond
|501 Redmond Road NW
Rome, GA 30165-1415
|A
|Colquitt Regional Medical Center
|3131 South Main ST
Moultrie, GA 31768-6701
|A
|Doctors Hospital of Augusta
|3651 WHEELER RD
Augusta, GA 30909-6521
|A
|East Georgia Regional Medical Center
|1499 Fair Road
Statesboro, GA 30458
|A
|Emanuel Medical Center
|117 Kite Road
Swainsboro, GA 30401-3231
|A
|Fairview Park Hospital
|200 Industrial Boulevard
Dublin, GA 31021-2997
|A
|Memorial Health University Medical Center
|4700 Waters Avenue
Savannah, GA 31404
|A
|Memorial Satilla Health
|1900 Tebeau Street
Waycross, GA 31501-5246
|A
|Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
|417 Third Ave
Albany, GA 31701-1828
|A
|Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
|1199 Prince Avenue
Athens, GA 30606-2793
|A
|Piedmont Augusta Hospital
|1350 Walton Way
Augusta, GA 30901-2629
|A
|Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside
|100 Frist Court
Columbus, GA 31909
|A
|Piedmont Macon Medical Center
|350 HOSPITAL DR
Macon, GA 31217-3871
|A
|Piedmont Macon North Hospital
|400 CHARTER BLVD
Macon, GA 31210-4853
|A
|Piedmont Mountainside Hospital
|1266 Highway 515 S.
Jasper, GA 30143
|A
|Piedmont Newnan Hospital
|745 Poplar Road
Newnan, GA 30265
|A
|Southeast Georgia Health System - Camden Campus
|2000 Dan Proctor Drive
St. Marys, GA 31558-3810
|A
|Tift Regional Medical Center
|901 East 18th Street
Tifton, GA 31794-3648
|A
|Upson Regional Medical Center
|801 West Gordon Street
Thomaston, GA 30286-2831
|A
|Wellstar Cobb Medical Center
|3950 Austell Road
Austell, GA 30106-1121
|A
|Wellstar Douglas Medical Center
|8954 Hospital Drive
Douglasville, GA 30134-2282
|A
