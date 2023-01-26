BreakingNews
Cartersville police find possible explosive device after suspected DUI crash
X
Dark Mode Toggle

These are the safest Georgia hospitals to work as a nurse in 2023

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

When it comes to choosing a hospital to work at, safety is paramount. That is why Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade releases survey results twice a year to determine the safest hospitals for nurses within the U.S. In their latest survey, 21 Georgia hospitals stood out for their safety scores.

Explore‘I simply couldn’t have done it without her’: How one nurse changed everything

Twice a year, the company assigns scores to roughly 3,000 general acute-care hospitals across the country based on more than 30 different national performance measurements from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). These measurements, which include everything from quality of communication between medical staff to infection rates, grade how safe the hospitals are for patients. The end result is a surveyed representation of the overall quality of each hospital, making them safer and better work environments for nurses.

“Taken together, those performance measures produce a single letter grade representing a hospital’s overall performance in keeping patients safe from preventable harm and medical errors,” the organization reported.

According to the Leapfrog Group, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary, the survey has observed thousands of saved lives over the years.

“Measures used in the Hospital Safety Grade have changed over time, but measures that could be reliably tracked over the decade show a consistent pattern of better performance,” the organization reported. “For five of the outcome measures that can be tracked, these improvements saved an estimated more than 16,000 lives over the 10-year period.”

ExploreNurse-Family Partnership is here to help Georgia’s first-time moms

Across Georgia, the Leapfrog Group awarded A grades to 21 hospitals.

“Never in history have we seen across-the-board improvement in patient safety until this last decade, coinciding with the history of the Hospital Safety Grade,” Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group, said in a news release. “We salute hospitals for this milestone and encourage them to accelerate their hard work saving patient lives. For a long time, the health care community tried to improve safety, but progress stalled. The big difference over this decade is that for the first time, we publicly reported each hospital’s record on patient safety, and that galvanized the kind of change we all hoped for. It’s not enough change, but we are on the right track.”

HospitalAddressGrade
AdventHealth Redmond501 Redmond Road NW
Rome, GA 30165-1415		A
Colquitt Regional Medical Center3131 South Main ST
Moultrie, GA 31768-6701		A
Doctors Hospital of Augusta3651 WHEELER RD
Augusta, GA 30909-6521		A
East Georgia Regional Medical Center1499 Fair Road
Statesboro, GA 30458		A
Emanuel Medical Center117 Kite Road
Swainsboro, GA 30401-3231		A
Fairview Park Hospital200 Industrial Boulevard
Dublin, GA 31021-2997		A
Memorial Health University Medical Center4700 Waters Avenue
Savannah, GA 31404		A
Memorial Satilla Health1900 Tebeau Street
Waycross, GA 31501-5246		A
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital417 Third Ave
Albany, GA 31701-1828		A
Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center1199 Prince Avenue
Athens, GA 30606-2793		A
Piedmont Augusta Hospital1350 Walton Way
Augusta, GA 30901-2629		A
Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside100 Frist Court
Columbus, GA 31909		A
Piedmont Macon Medical Center350 HOSPITAL DR
Macon, GA 31217-3871		A
Piedmont Macon North Hospital400 CHARTER BLVD
Macon, GA 31210-4853		A
Piedmont Mountainside Hospital1266 Highway 515 S.
Jasper, GA 30143		A
Piedmont Newnan Hospital745 Poplar Road
Newnan, GA 30265		A
Southeast Georgia Health System - Camden Campus2000 Dan Proctor Drive
St. Marys, GA 31558-3810		A
Tift Regional Medical Center901 East 18th Street
Tifton, GA 31794-3648		A
Upson Regional Medical Center801 West Gordon Street
Thomaston, GA 30286-2831		A
Wellstar Cobb Medical Center3950 Austell Road
Austell, GA 30106-1121		A
Wellstar Douglas Medical Center8954 Hospital Drive
Douglasville, GA 30134-2282		A

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: cus

Atlanta leads state with robust addition of 126,400 jobs for the year 2h ago

Credit: NewsChopper 2

Cartersville police find possible explosive device after suspected DUI crash
59m ago

Credit: Helena Oliviero

24 hours in ER with sick mom gives insights on COVID, hospital strain
6h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Some MARTA officials question Atlanta Streetcar extension
1h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Some MARTA officials question Atlanta Streetcar extension
1h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Carter, King centers call for ‘dialogue’ in Atlanta training center conflict
3h ago
The Latest

Fort Valley State University gets approval for nursing program
15m ago
Eating grapes might protect you against sunburn, skin cancer
28m ago
United Health Foundation announces $3.1 million partnership to combat nurse burnout
37m ago
Featured

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

From 2022: How Geoff Duncan kept his power, even after bucking Donald Trump
UGA investigating events surrounding fatal crash
Atlanta Classics: Blue-domed Polaris restaurant continues spinning atop ‘hotel of hope’
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top