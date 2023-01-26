These are the safest Georgia hospitals to work as a nurse in 2023

Twice a year, the company assigns scores to roughly 3,000 general acute-care hospitals across the country based on more than 30 different national performance measurements from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). These measurements, which include everything from quality of communication between medical staff to infection rates, grade how safe the hospitals are for patients. The end result is a surveyed representation of the overall quality of each hospital, making them safer and better work environments for nurses.

“Taken together, those performance measures produce a single letter grade representing a hospital’s overall performance in keeping patients safe from preventable harm and medical errors,” the organization reported.