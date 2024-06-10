Pulse

Piedmont Classic raises $134k for children’s hospital and cancer center

The John B. Amos Cancer Center and the future Bill and Olivia Amos Children’s Hospital will receive the funds

Piedmont Columbus Regional Foundation’s 2024 Piedmont Classic collected a significant sum for a good cause. Golfers, tennis and pickleball players flocked to the Country Club of Columbus to raise money for the John B. Amos Cancer Center and the future Bill and Olivia Amos Children’s Hospital.

The 29th annual event, through a sponsorship by Mercedes-Benz of Columbus, raised $134,000. The foundation is the Atlanta-based health care system’s philanthropic organization.

“Mercedes-Benz of Columbus is pleased to play a major role in the fight against cancer through the sponsorship of the Piedmont Classic,” Ashley and Jessica Clayton with Mercedes-Benz of Columbus said in a news release.

“Our commitment to support the community and surrounding areas is extremely important to all our futures. We believe in leading the charge to help keep up the good fight until a day when lives are no longer changed or lost to this terrible disease.”

The John B. Amos Cancer Center remains the only oncology facility within a 14-county service area accredited by the Commission on Cancer of the American College of Surgeons. And the Bill and Olivia Amos Children’s Hospital, which is expected to be completed in the fall, will be the only freestanding children’s hospital in the area.

“The event has raised more than $3.6 million for the John B. Amos Cancer Center and, most recently, to help purchase new Varian Linear Accelerators — the next generation of radiological cancer treatment for the TSYS Radiation Oncology Center,” the foundation’s executive director, Aline Lasseter, said a news release.

“This year, the Piedmont Classic proceeds will help purchase a floor-mounted X-ray machine so patients can conveniently get diagnostic testing in a central location.”

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

