Piedmont Columbus opens new rehabilitation hospital

Atlanta-based health care system Piedmont announced the grand opening of a new rehabilitation hospital in Columbus on August 29. A joint venture with Encompass Health, a nationwide owner and operator of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, the 40-bed medical center located at 8321 Veterans Parkway is expected to begin serving patients this month.

Patients suffering from strokes, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions may visit the inpatient rehabilitation hospital to regain function and independence. From 24-hour nursing care to frequent physician visits, Piedmont announced in a press release that the Columbus hospital has a lot to offer.

Explore Study finds evidence of CTE in brains of young amateur football players

“We are proud of our 20-year partnership with Encompass Health in the Columbus-Phenix City area,” Piedmont Columbus regional CEO Scott Hill said in a press release. “This hospital is the next logical step of our partnership and is a key component of our new systemwide partnership between Piedmont and Encompass Health.

“The new facility is a culmination of a decade of work and planning, and we are pleased to see it become a reality. We are excited to bring this continuation of the quality rehabilitative care we’ve provided through our partnership to the city of Columbus.”

The hospital will feature a private patient rooms, a spacious therapy gym featuring advanced rehabilitation technologies, an activities of daily living suite, therapy courtyard, dining room, in-house pharmacy and dayroom area.

Explore Narcan will soon be available over the counter

“We are excited to celebrate the opening of our joint venture hospital with Piedmont, with the unified goal of providing high-quality patient care to future patients of the Columbus community,” Brad Kennedy, group president of Encompass Health’s south central region, said a press release.

“With our patients at the forefront of our minds, we have designed the hospital to accommodate all of their needs as they regain strength, function, hope and independence. The hospital’s one-story building design provides patients with greater accessibility as transferred to different treatment and non-treatment areas of the hospital, and more convenient access for families and visitors.”