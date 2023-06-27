Piedmont donates $200,000 to ‘improve the health and wellbeing’ of 21 community clinics

Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare, the largest health care provider in Georgia, announced on Friday that the organization has donated $200,000 across 21 community clinics The donations were completed as part of Piedmont’s community benefit program, which aims to “improve the health and wellbeing of the communities that Piedmont serves.”

The 21 recipient clinics serve the communities where at least one of Piedmont Healthcare’s 22 hospitals are located, and the donations ranged from $5,000 to $10,000 per clinic.

“Piedmont is driving real change in Georgia and these clinics play an important role in providing access to health care in our communities,” Thomas Worthy, vice president of government and external affairs at Piedmont Healthcare, said a news release. “The communities that our hospitals are a part of become even stronger when nonprofit organizations, like the great ones with which we are partnering, become healthier and livelier through these donations.”

Piedmont Healthcare revealed five of the community clinics that received donations from the benefit program. Atlanta-based Center for Black Women’s Wellness, an organization dedicated to the well-being of underserved Black women, received a donation, as did Mercy Health Center, a provider of free medical, dental, pharmacy, counseling and health education to the uninsured.

Other recipients include Harrisburg Family Health Care, an Augusta-based nonprofit clinic, and Macon Volunteer Clinic, a provider of free primary and dental care to the uninsured. MercyMed of Columbus also received a donation.

“The donations focus on organizations that provide direct service, access to primary and specialty care, community-based health support services and social determinants of health,” Piedmont Healthcare reported in the news release.

In 2022, according to a report by the health care provider, Piedmont Healthcare provided $300 million in community benefits through financial assistance, clinic partnerships, health profession education and more.