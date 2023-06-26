X

Georgia ranked as one of the worst states for children’s health in 2023

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

The Annie E. Casey Foundation, an organization dedicated to aiding children and their families in America, has released a report of the best states for child health. According to the findings, Georgia is one of the worst states in the entire country.

“Children’s good health is fundamental to their overall development, and ensuring kids are born healthy is the first step toward improving their life chances,” the foundation reported. “Exposure to violence, family stress, inadequate housing, lack of preventive health care, poor nutrition, poverty and substance abuse undermine children’s health. Poor health in childhood affects other critical aspects of a child’s life, such as school readiness and attendance, and can have lasting consequences on their future health and well-being.”

ExploreA nurse delivered her as a baby. A lifetime later, she’s married to her son

Georgia scored in the bottom 16% of states for child health — the 43th lowest scoring state. The five worst states for child health were Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas, South Carolina and Wyoming. The five best states for child health were Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, Minnesota and New Jersey.

A number of factors led to Georgia ranking so low in the report, including low birth weights, high obesity rates and teen deaths. The percentage of children without health insurance in the state of Georgia, 7%, was seven times the number in Massachusetts. Meanwhile, in 2021, more than twice as many children and teens — per 100,000 people aged 1 to 19 — died in Georgia than in Massachusetts.

ExploreSurvey: Georgia one of the worst states for health care, but highest paying state for nurses

“The child and teen death rate (deaths per 100,000 children ages 1 to 19) reflects a broad array of factors: physical and mental health; access to health care; community issues; use of safety practices; and, especially for younger children, the level of adult supervision,” the foundation reported. “Accidents, primarily those involving motor vehicles, were the leading cause of death for children and youth, accounting for 31% of all deaths among children ages 1 to 14. As children move further into their teenage years, they encounter new, and potentially deadly, risks. In 2021, accidents, homicides and suicides accounted for 76% of deaths for teens ages 15 to 19. This is the second year in a row that firearm-related deaths are the leading cause of deaths among teens.”

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: WSBTV Videos

WEATHER UPDATE: Calmer day after overnight storms caused widespread damage1h ago

Credit: Portman Holdings

Portman buys land to expand Junction Krog project along Beltline
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia leaders get serious about literacy, but are not ready to pay for it
2h ago

Credit: Tyson Horne

50 Years of Hip-Hop: The maturation of Atlanta ‘Mayor’ Jermaine Dupri
1h ago

Credit: Tyson Horne

50 Years of Hip-Hop: The maturation of Atlanta ‘Mayor’ Jermaine Dupri
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller

Q&A: CDC director reflects on her time leading the agency and what’s next
2h ago
The Latest

The story of one nurse’s journey to become a legislator
31m ago
Frozen fruit sold at Aldi stores in Georgia recalled for Listeria
Atlanta water main break disrupts Children’s Scottish Rite Hospital surgeries
Featured

Credit: Courtesy

The Dancer: A beautiful and tragic life, Part 1
Why this ‘forever chemical’ settlement in North Georgia is a big deal
With landmark CNN sign leaving, what should symbol of Atlanta be?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top