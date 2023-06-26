X

The story of one nurse’s journey to become a legislator

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Pennsylvania family nurse practitioner Tarik Khan, Ph.D., RN, FNP-BC, started a new career as a state legislator in 2023. A Philadelphia native, Khan’s decision to become a health care hero first started with his mother.

“Tarik followed in the footsteps of his mother, who is a nurse; Tarik has been a registered nurse for nearly two decades and has been a nurse practitioner since 2011,” according to Khan’s official Pennsylvania statehouse biography. “His father emigrated to Philadelphia from Pakistan to build a better life for himself. Tarik credits his parents and his diverse background for his urge to not only speak out about injustice but to fight against it.”

Khan’s journey to becoming a nurse began with a bachelor’s degree at Davidson College in 2000, followed by a master’s degree (MSN) from La Salle University in 2011. By Dec. 2022, the studious health care provider had landed a Ph.D. in nursing from The University of Pennsylvania. According to The University of Pennsylvania, Khan went on to perform medical research that involved vulnerable populations — especially those experiencing homelessness and family caregivers.

It was during the pandemic, however, that Khan’s work in nursing became relentless.

“In his job as a frontline nurse, Tarik worked tirelessly during the COVID-19 pandemic and co-created a vaccine program for persons with disabilities that he presented at a White House/CDC forum,” according to Khan’s biography. “Tarik’s work was featured in People Magazine and Good Morning America - GMA3 and was profiled in the award-winning documentary, ‘Angel Dose.’”

On Nov. 8, 2022, Khan was elected to represent Pennsylvania’s 194th Legislative District — the state’s first ever Pakistani-American legislator.

“We need to bring research-based knowledge to legislation,” Khan told the audience at a screening for Angel Dose, as reported by Nurse.org. “My soft skills as a nurse are brought to the Pennsylvania legislature; we need social workers, teachers, nurses, and women and people of color to step up and represent.”

Khan reportedly defeated his opponent by a landslide.

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

