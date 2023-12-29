Explore How to find remote nursing jobs

Forensic nurses often work in hospitals, community anti-violence programs, coroner’s and medical examiners offices, corrections institutions and psychiatric hospitals. According to ZipRecruiter, forensic nurses have an average salary of $65,466 going into 2024. This is roughly 80% of what registered nurses made last year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“As of Dec 22, 2023, the average hourly pay for a Forensic Nurse in the United States is $31.47 an hour,” ZipRecruiter reported. “While ZipRecruiter is seeing hourly wages as high as $51.68 and as low as $16.35, the majority of Forensic Nurse wages currently range between $23.08 (25th percentile) to $37.74 (75th percentile) across the United States.”

Nursing jobs, in general, are on continually on the rise. Through 2032, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that nursing employment will grow at a rate of roughly 6%.

Those interested in becoming a forensic nurse will need to complete a few major career hurdles before landing their first job in the field. According to Nurse.org, the first step is to earn a nursing degree at an accredited school and to pass the RN licensing exam. After that, it is advised that licensed nurses gain some relevant experience in a clinical setting. Lastly, though optional, the International Association of Forensic Nurses offers two forensic certificate programs that showcase a nurse’s expertise within the forensic nursing field.