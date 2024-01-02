Atlanta Hawks team up with Nurse.org for Nurse Appreciation night

The Atlanta Hawks will be taking on the Utah Jazz Feb. 27, 2024, and the team is partnering with Nurse.org to offer the Nurses Appreciation Ticket Bundle. While supplies last, nurses — plus family and friends — can get tickets for as little as $27. They’ll also get a $10 food and beverage credit, as well as an Atlanta Hawks T-shirt. The discounted tickets can be purchased here.

The Hawks’ appreciation doesn’t stop at discounted tickets though: Four remarkable nurses will also take part in the Atlanta Hawks co-captain experience before the game before being recognized on the State Farm Arena court. They’ll also receive two game tickets, Clove shoes, a prize bundle from Nuwest and many other items.

“During this thrilling matchup, we’ll spotlight four remarkable nurses who have gone above and beyond the call of duty,” Nurse.org reported. “They’ll take center stage on the court! It’s a once-in-a-lifetime moment for these amazing nurses, and we invite you to be part of the celebration.”