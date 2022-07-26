Open nursing positions offering $10,000 sign-on bonuses in Georgia right now

The nursing shortage is a years-long burden that has only worsened within the health care industry following the pandemic. Now many job providers are offering potential hires thousands of dollars in sign-on bonuses to bulk up their nursing staff.
In September 2021, the American Nurses Association issued a letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to declare the countrywide nurse staffing shortage as a national crisis.
According to a survey of nearly 1,500 nurses completed by nurse.org in January, nurses are still struggling. Only 12% of those surveyed stated that they were happy with their current positions. Another 36% said they would stay in their current positions if certain changes were made within their role. Some of the most common requests reported from the survey were safe staffing, safer patient ratio assignments and increased pay. A whopping 87% of those interviewed said they felt burnt out within the past year.
To attract more workers to the nursing profession, many job providers within the health care industry have begun bulking up their available benefits, even hiking up starting salaries and offering massive sign-on bonuses.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, certified registered nurse anesthetists are topping the salary charts in 2022 at an average yearly pay of $195,610. General nurse practitioners are second in the running, earning a mean salary of $120,680.
As reported by the Georgia Nurses Association, health care provider Wellpath is offering massive sign-on bonuses to prospective Georgia nurses. Ranging from $7,000 to $12,500, the open positions and their sign-on bonuses can be found below.
- Registered Nurse (Morgan, Ga) - Sign-on bonus $12,500
- Registered Nurse (Unadilla, Ga)- Sign-on bonus $12,500
- Registered Nurse (Morgan, Ga) - Sign-on bonus $12,500
- Registered Nurse (Unadilla, Ga) - Sign-on bonus $12,500
- Registered Nurse (Morgan, Ga) - Sign-on bonus $12,500
- Registered Nurse (Abbeville, Ga) - Sign-on bonus $12,500
- Registered Nurse (Unadilla, Ga) - Sign-on bonus $12,500
- Registered Nurse (Morgan, Ga) - Sign-on bonus $12,500
- Registered Nurse (Oglethorpe, Ga) - Sign-on bonus $12,500
- Licensed Practical Nurse (Morgan, Ga) - Sign-on bonus $10,000
- Licensed Practical Nurse (Morgan, Ga) - Sign-on bonus $10,000
- Licensed Practical Nurse (Morgan, Ga) - Sign-on bonus $10,000
- Licensed Practical or Vocational Nurse (Oglethorpe, Ga) - Sign-on bonus $10,000
- Licensed Practical Nurse (Chester, Ga) - Sign-on bonus $10,000
- Licensed Practical or Vocational Nurse (Oglethorpe, Ga) - Sign-on bonus $10,000
- Licensed Practical Nurse (Augusta, Ga)- Sign-on bonus up to $7,000
- Registered Nurse (Augusta, Ga)- Sign-on bonus up to $7,000
- Licensed Practical Nurse (Augusta, Ga)- Sign-on bonus up to $7,000
- Registered Nurse Educator (Augusta, Ga)- Sign-on bonus up to $7,000
