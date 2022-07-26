Open nursing positions offering $10,000 sign-on bonuses in Georgia right now

In September 2021, the American Nurses Association issued a letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to declare the countrywide nurse staffing shortage as a national crisis.

According to a survey of nearly 1,500 nurses completed by nurse.org in January, nurses are still struggling. Only 12% of those surveyed stated that they were happy with their current positions. Another 36% said they would stay in their current positions if certain changes were made within their role. Some of the most common requests reported from the survey were safe staffing, safer patient ratio assignments and increased pay. A whopping 87% of those interviewed said they felt burnt out within the past year.