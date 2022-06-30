Study: Reducing patient-to-nurse ratio can save thousands of lives

The study, published in the National Library of Medicine, determined that hospital staffing ranged from 4.3 to 10.5 patients per nurse — averaging 6.3 patients per nurse for the total 417,861 patients.

Researchers determined that hospitals utilizing a ratio of four patients to each nurse, as proposed in the Safe Staffing for Quality Care Act legislation that prompted the study, “conservatively estimated 4370 lives saved and $720 million saved over the 2-year study period in shorter lengths of stay and avoided readmissions.”