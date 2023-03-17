‘We’re being preyed on’: Nurses stuck with thousands in training costs

According to Brynne O’Neal, a regulatory policy specialist with National Nurses United, many of the training programs covered under these agreements — including the training Los Robles Regional Medical Center valued at $4,000 — do not meet expectations.

“These training programs do not provide nurses with any sort of new qualification,” O’Neal told NBC News. “Rather, employers are passing on to nurses the cost of basic on the job training that’s required for any RN position at any hospital, and then they’re using these contracts to lock nurses into their jobs or risk this devastating financial penalty. Having that debt hanging over them means that nurses have a harder time advocating for safe conditions for themselves and their patients.”

HCA issued a statement in response to the news, citing their “substantial investment” in the program.

“Given our substantial investment in this professional development program, we ask participants to commit to stay with us for a certain period of time after completing the training,” HCA told NBC News. “During the course of their commitment, nurses are eligible for promotion and have the flexibility to pursue opportunities at any of our more than 2,300 sites of care across the country.”

Labor experts, however, say they are not fooled.

“We’re seeing these expand exponentially, especially in sectors where there’s a huge demand for workers that predated the pandemic,” Jonathan Harris, an associate professor at Loyola Law School and a fellow at the Student Borrower Protection Center, told NBC News.

“The main purpose is not to provide real useful training to workers and simply to just recoup the cost of that. The main purpose has, in many instances, been simply as a mechanism to keep workers from leaving their job through debt and using the training part of it as basically a pretext to make it try to appear justifiable.”