Northside Hospital to open two new urgent care centers

Northside Hospital and Urgent Care Group announced the opening of two new Health Choice Urgent Care centers on Feb. 28. One of the two centers will open in Duluth, while the other will be in Lawrenceville.
“Health Choice offers convenient, same-day care for patients with immediate medical needs, including X-ray imaging, COVID-19 testing, occupational health, and illness and injury care,” the press release noted.
Following the opening of the two centers, Northside Hospital and Urgent Care Group’s partnership will represent nine urgent care centers within the greater Atlanta area, including centers in Braselton, Chamblee, Duluth, Grayson, Hamilton Mill, Lawrenceville, Roswell, Snellville and Sugar Hill.
“This partnership strengthens urgent care resources for the Gwinnett communities, which continues to experience remarkable growth,” Debbie Bilbro, president and CEO of Northside Hospital Gwinnett/Duluth, told Northside Hospital. “Urgent Care Group’s track record in the urgent care field is outstanding, and it fits quite well with Northside’s mission and patient care commitment.”
Health Choice Urgent Care Duluth, located at 4215 Pleasant Hill Road, opens Wednesday, March 1. Health Choice Urgent Care Lawrenceville, located at 665 Duluth Highway, will open later in the spring. Both urgent care centers will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“Our Duluth and Lawrenceville centers further support our mission of providing fast, friendly, and affordable healthcare in every community,” David Maloney, CEO of Urgent Care Group, said. “At Health Choice, our healthcare teams are eager to serve the patients of Gwinnett County, and we look forward to our continued growth with Northside.”
Founded in 2017, Urgent Care Group is a Nashville-based network with more than 50 centers.
