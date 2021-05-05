Nurses Day and Week freebies, discounts for health care workers

Dunkin’ is providing a free medium hot or iced coffee to nurses and other health care workers who show their ID and visit one of the chain’s participating restaurants Thursday.

Hooters is giving nurses and medical workers 20% off their bill Thursday.

I Heart Mac & Cheese is giving one free entrée to every nurse or nursing students who visits one of its locations Thursday. And throughout the month, you can receive 20% off every order. To score these deals, you’ll need to show your valid nurse or nursing school ID.

IHOP will give nurses 25% off your meal at participating locations. Make sure you bring some form of nurse identification.

Insomnia Cookies is offering a free cookie to nurses all week with no purchase required. If you’d like to buy something, you can get a free six-pack of cookies with any in-store purchase.

Joella’s Hot Chicken is giving a free meal to nurses who show their medical ID at the restaurant on Thursday. You’ll get a meal with two tenders, a side, sauce and a drink.

McAlister’s Deli will give nurses who drop in a free tea. You can also nominate a nurse (or teacher) to be automatically entered to win free catering for them and their co-workers.

O’Charley’s is offering a free slice of pie to nurses with a valid ID/badge who dine in at their restaurants from Thursday through Wednesday, May 12.

Outback Steakhouse is giving nurses and medical staff the “Heroes Discount,” which is 10% off of your entire bill, every day — not just during Nurses Week.

Panda Express is offering a 10% discount with a valid nurses ID.

Zaxby’s is offering a buy-one-get-one-free Big Zax Snak Meal to nurses with ID at participating locations on Thursday, May 6.

Merchandise

All Seasons Uniforms: Nurses Week deals on scrubs and more.

Amazon: Download a free copy of “How to Become a Nurse” for your Kindle device.

ASICS: A valid nurse ID is good for 40% off.

BikeBerry.com: 15% off bikes and accessories.

Hunter Boots: Verify your nurse status here to get a 20% discount.

Lovesac: Health care workers and first responders can get 30% off with a heroes discount code.

Lululemon: First responders, nurses and doctors, can get 25% off year-round and in-store only.

Nike: Verify your medical professional status through SheerID for 10% off sitewide.

Purple Mattress: Get a 10% discount when verifying your nurse status.

Staples: 25% off in-store purchases Thursday-Saturday with the coupon code 50668. The deal is in their weekly ad, and some exclusions apply.

Under Armour: Nurses an get 40% off through May 9 and 10% off the rest of the year.

Get more stories like this in your inbox with the Pulse newsletter. Sign up here.

The AJC may receive a commission for purchases made through some links in this article.