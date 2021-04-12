The Atlanta Journal-Constitution to honor nurses at virtual event

Nurses are living and working under an extraordinary set of circumstances, providing compassionate care, putting others before self and performing numerous acts of heroism. They inspire us. They are the heart and soul of our community, and we owe them our heartfelt gratitude and thanks.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Celebrating Nurses Awards will honor 10 of these front-line heroes noon-1 p.m. Tuesday, May 11. The event will be virtual again this year.