The Atlanta Journal-Constitution to honor nurses at virtual event

Few have experienced more stress, strain and sacrifice during the pandemic than nurses, and few are more deserving of celebration.
Nurses are living and working under an extraordinary set of circumstances, providing compassionate care, putting others before self and performing numerous acts of heroism. They inspire us. They are the heart and soul of our community, and we owe them our heartfelt gratitude and thanks.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Celebrating Nurses Awards will honor 10 of these front-line heroes noon-1 p.m. Tuesday, May 11. The event will be virtual again this year.
In November, we asked you to nominate a registered nurse or nurse leader who has made a significant difference in the lives of their patients and patients’ families through compassion and selfless service.
We received more than 1,000 nominations, and the 16th annual awards celebration will honor the top 10 chosen by an independent panel of judges.
During the virtual awards ceremony, presented by Wellstar, we will share their stories of how they’ve made a positive difference. And we’ll give them the public recognition they deserve now more than ever.
You are invited to attend the ceremony. There is no cost, but registration is required. You can sign up by clicking this link.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Celebrating Nurses Awards are sponsored by Northside Hospital, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and Mercer University.
If you missed last year’s ceremony, you can read all about the 2020 recipients here.