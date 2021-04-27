Thank a health care worker as Chipotle gives them free food

Explore Tips to make National Nurses Day meaningful and memorable

Chipotle also will feed those who are working on the front lines.

Beginning 1 p.m. EDT Thursday, April 29, medical professionals can sign up here to receive a free burrito.

“Given the events of the past year, we are once again bringing our fans together to show appreciation for the heroic efforts of the healthcare community,” chief marketing officer Chris Brandt said in a press release.

Chipotle is also launching a new egift card program that will support health care workers.

Beginning Wednesday, April 28, the brand will match 10% of special egift card purchases and donate the funds to the American Nurses Foundation, which is the charitable and philanthropic arm of the American Nurses Association, with the mission to transform the nation’s health through the power of nursing. The foundation supports research, education and scholarships.

The last day to buy an egift card is May 9. You will receive the full value of the egift card buy, with proceeds based on specific denominations available via chipotle.com/gifts-and-gear.