Nurse publishes children’s book on the magic of organ donation

Pulse
By
19 minutes ago
X

English intensive care nurse Mark Ainscough is the author of “Freddie and the Magic Heart,” a charming children’s book that tackles a difficult subject — organ donation.

“Freddie finds out, with the help of his dad, how organ donation, can bring some good from the bad,” Ainscough’s story description reads. “Join Freddie and his dad as they discover how organ donation can make something special happen when someone loses a loved one.”

To send copies of his book to hospitals across England, Ainscough has launched a crowd funding page where supporters can help him raise money. On June 13 of last year, the health care hero raised the funds necessary to hit his target goal — £2,616.

ExploreGeorgia hospital named among America’s greatest workplaces

“Often, people don’t think too much about organ donation until they are confronted with it in terrible circumstances,” Ainscough told Wigan Today. “I tried to imagine how hard it would be to communicate this to a child and felt that it would be beneficial to have a children’s book that was engaging and fun to read about organ donation.”

Vikki Lloyd, specialist nurse for organ donation for NHS Blood and Transplant, encouraged the talented intensive care nurse to crowd fund the project.

“Intensive care units can be a very daunting place for young children, and it is often difficult to explain to them what is happening in a way that they would understand,” Lloyd told Wigan Today. “Mark’s book does just that. It’s an amazing idea and not only will it provide invaluable support to children in that situation, but it will also help raise awareness of organ donation in the younger generation.”

Explore44 honored at Piedmont Healthcare enhanced Nurse Residency Program

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Hendren

Suspect shot, killed by police after allegedly killing 4 in Hampton rampage1m ago

Credit: Colliers

Work begins to convert 125-year-old Atlanta building into apartments
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

DOWNEY: New DeKalb school chief just made his life a lot harder
2h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Black college leaders look for support to improve facilities and research
1h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Black college leaders look for support to improve facilities and research
1h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

TORPY: Hartsfield-Jackson, proud home of the Glock-filled duffel bag
2h ago
The Latest

Nurse entrepreneurs create online marketplace for nurses
28m ago
CDC celebrates as over 30,000 tons of America’s chemical weapons stockpile is destroyed
‘It’s Always Sunny’ actor diagnosed with ‘neurodevelopmental disorders’
Featured

Credit: AP

Why allowing Ukraine to ship grain during Russia’s war matters to the world
1h ago
Hartsfield-Jackson No. 1 in nation for guns caught in first half of year
Nedra Rhone: A journey through Black history in the South
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top